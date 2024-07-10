Thurs 11 to Sun 14 July

  • Northfield Bible week. At 10.45am & 7.15pm. Corrigs Road Newcastle, BT33 0JZ.

    • Sat 13 July

  • Castlewellan show. The Rural Chaplin & Health Check van present. In the Forest Park.

    • Sun 14 July

  • Mullingar Agricultural show. Eircode N91 HXH0.

    • Tues 16 July

  • Teagasc open day, 10am. “Farming for a better future”. At Johnstown Castle Eircode Y35 Y521. Details at www.teagasc.ie.

    • Thurs 18 July

  • The LMC’s Terry White. FQAS queries at Enniskillen mart.

    • Fri 19 July

  • In-calf heifer sale. For Ken Craig. Ballymena mart 10.30am.
  • Grow workshop, 10.30am to 12.30 pm. Nutrient management using swales. At Ian Marshall, 112 Cladymilltown Rd, Mowhan, BT60 2EG.
  • CAFRE beef farm walk, 7.30pm. “Profit from Pasture Striving for Sustainability”. At Michael Griffith, 71 Old Belfast Road, Saintfield. Enrol at www.cafre.ac.uk/events.

    • Sat 20 July

  • Premier Suffolks. Show 9am sale 1pm. Details Orla on 07841 117252. And Texel Heatwave Hotties. Ballymena mart.
  • Limavady show. The Health Check van present. At Aghanloo. Details TN 07739 151693.
  • Innishowen show. At Tulanree, Carndonagh.
  • Simmental stock judging day, 4pm. At David Hazelton’s Ranfurly herd. 25 Bovean Road, Dungannon.

    • Sun 21 July

  • Oldcastle show. At Gilson Park.