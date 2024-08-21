Thurs 22 to Sat 24 AugustIrish National Sheepdog trials. At Clonmany, Co Donegal. Eircode F93 Y8X0.
Fri 23 AugustEight Simmental bulling heifers for Kilbride Farms. Limousin cow outfit; 30 Limousin heifers; 6 Dairy Shorthorn maiden heifers. At Ballymena mart, 11am.Texels 56 shearlings 86 ram lambs. Sale 5pm sale 7pm. Kilrea mart.Dorset club. Show 5pm sale 7pm. Swatragh mart.
Sat 24 August
AHV sponsored Multibreed calf show. At Eikon Centre, Maze, 9am to 4pm.Joan Cunningham’s Saintfield Horse show. At Napier’s Hazeldene Farm, 9.30am. 45 Chestnut Rd, Ballynahinch BT24 8JQ.Limousin Ladies in Red. Show 10am sale 1pm. Dispersal of Movenis herd for John McKeen. Bid ringside or MartEye. Ballymena or H&H.Open day at Cherryvalley Beef Shorthorns. At 51 Lurgan Road, Crumlin, 10.30am to 4pm. Details Mervyn on 07707 150285.Armoy mart’s Ballyvoy ewe lambs. 3,000 head, 12 noon.Daisylane Lleyns open day, 2pm to 4pm. At 319 Doury Road, Clough Co Antrim. Details George on 07786 804906.NI Hereford breeders. Open evening, awards & BBQ, 6pm. At Mark Moore, Annaghbeg Herefords, Carnteel.
Sat 24 to Tues 27 AugustThe ‘Oul Lammas Fair. Ballycastle.
Mon 26 AugustBreeding sheep sale. Rams, 11am; ewes and ewe lambs, 12 noon. Enniskillen mart.The Ewe Lamb sale, 3,500 head. Including 180 head for Coshkib farm. Details James Delargy on 07802 625522. Armoy mart, 11am.73 Beltex, 113 Blue Texel, 41 Badger Faced Texel. Show 10am sale 12 noon. Bid ringside or on LSL. Dungannon mart.Texel club at Rathfriland mart. Show 6pm sale 7pm. Details Martin on 07791 679112.Cairncastle sale Greyface, SC & Mule ewe & wether lambs. Charollais show & sale 13 shearlings, 73 ram lambs. Ballymena mart, 7pm.
Tues 27 AugustDry stone walls training at Glenwherry. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/dry-stone-walling.
Wed 28 AugustLely Centre Eglish Grazing with Robotics. Tour to Carrickmacross & Shercock. Register with Jim on 07827 884639.Jalex Suffolk tups, 50 shearlings, 10 ram lambs. Bid ringside or MartEye.Jalex. 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown, 7pm.
Thurs 29 AugustBauer slurry tanker & separation open day & lunch. At S & J Martin, 66 Rathfriland Road Banbridge, 11am to 4pm. Details Stephen on 07876 452058.
Fri 30 August
Dispersal of Island Farm Aberdeen Angus. 89 head for Kevin McOscar. At 35 Derrygonigan Road, Cookstown, 7pm. Bid ringside or MartEye.RichardBeattie
Sat 31 August Texel National, show 9.30am. 250 ram lambs, sale 12 noon. 40 Shearling rams & 25 ewes, 12.30pm. Ballymena mart. Details Martin on 07791 679112.25 suckler outfits with strong Lim calves. For R Hadden. Markethill mart, 11am.Armoy Mart’s The Torr sale. 3,000 ewe & wether lambs, 12 noon.
Sat 31 August to Tues 2 SeptemberTimed on-line sale of Cherryvalley Beef Shorthorns. 11 females, & 3 bulls, on MartEye Ballymena & H&H. Details Mervyn on 07707 150285.
