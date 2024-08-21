Thurs 22 to Sat 24 August

  • Irish National Sheepdog trials. At Clonmany, Co Donegal. Eircode F93 Y8X0.

    • Fri 23 August

  • Eight Simmental bulling heifers for Kilbride Farms. Limousin cow outfit; 30 Limousin heifers; 6 Dairy Shorthorn maiden heifers. At Ballymena mart, 11am.
  • Texels 56 shearlings 86 ram lambs. Sale 5pm sale 7pm. Kilrea mart.
  • Dorset club. Show 5pm sale 7pm. Swatragh mart.

    • Sat 24 August

  • AHV sponsored Multibreed calf show. At Eikon Centre, Maze, 9am to 4pm.
  • Joan Cunningham’s Saintfield Horse show. At Napier’s Hazeldene Farm, 9.30am. 45 Chestnut Rd, Ballynahinch BT24 8JQ.
  • Limousin Ladies in Red. Show 10am sale 1pm. Dispersal of Movenis herd for John McKeen. Bid ringside or MartEye. Ballymena or H&H.
  • Open day at Cherryvalley Beef Shorthorns. At 51 Lurgan Road, Crumlin, 10.30am to 4pm. Details Mervyn on 07707 150285.
  • Armoy mart’s Ballyvoy ewe lambs. 3,000 head, 12 noon.
  • Daisylane Lleyns open day, 2pm to 4pm. At 319 Doury Road, Clough Co Antrim. Details George on 07786 804906.
  • NI Hereford breeders. Open evening, awards & BBQ, 6pm. At Mark Moore, Annaghbeg Herefords, Carnteel.

    • Sat 24 to Tues 27 August

  • The ‘Oul Lammas Fair. Ballycastle.

    • Mon 26 August

  • Breeding sheep sale. Rams, 11am; ewes and ewe lambs, 12 noon. Enniskillen mart.
  • The Ewe Lamb sale, 3,500 head. Including 180 head for Coshkib farm. Details James Delargy on 07802 625522. Armoy mart, 11am.
  • 73 Beltex, 113 Blue Texel, 41 Badger Faced Texel. Show 10am sale 12 noon. Bid ringside or on LSL. Dungannon mart.
  • Texel club at Rathfriland mart. Show 6pm sale 7pm. Details Martin on 07791 679112.
  • Cairncastle sale Greyface, SC & Mule ewe & wether lambs. Charollais show & sale 13 shearlings, 73 ram lambs. Ballymena mart, 7pm.

    • Tues 27 August

  • Dry stone walls training at Glenwherry. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/dry-stone-walling.

    • Wed 28 August

  • Lely Centre Eglish Grazing with Robotics. Tour to Carrickmacross & Shercock. Register with Jim on 07827 884639.
  • Jalex Suffolk tups, 50 shearlings, 10 ram lambs. Bid ringside or MartEye.Jalex. 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown, 7pm.

    • Thurs 29 August

  • Bauer slurry tanker & separation open day & lunch. At S & J Martin, 66 Rathfriland Road Banbridge, 11am to 4pm. Details Stephen on 07876 452058.

    • Fri 30 August

  • Dispersal of Island Farm Aberdeen Angus. 89 head for Kevin McOscar. At 35 Derrygonigan Road, Cookstown, 7pm. Bid ringside or MartEye.RichardBeattie

    • Sat 31 August

  • Texel National, show 9.30am. 250 ram lambs, sale 12 noon. 40 Shearling rams & 25 ewes, 12.30pm. Ballymena mart. Details Martin on 07791 679112.
  • 25 suckler outfits with strong Lim calves. For R Hadden. Markethill mart, 11am.
  • Armoy Mart’s The Torr sale. 3,000 ewe & wether lambs, 12 noon.

    • Sat 31 August to Tues 2 September

  • Timed on-line sale of Cherryvalley Beef Shorthorns. 11 females, & 3 bulls, on MartEye Ballymena & H&H. Details Mervyn on 07707 150285.