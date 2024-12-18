If would like to speak to a member of our team, please call us on 01-4199525
The Livingstone Christmas Charity Tractor Run takes place on 28 December.
Thurs 19 December
Dairy sale, one bull, 99 fresh heifers. Two for JK Holsteins. Five heifer calves for Bannvale. And Grantvale dispersal sale. 40 fresh heifers and cows for Charles Grant. Taaffe at Dungannon mart, 11.30am.
Sheep sale and charity auction. For Macmillan Cancer Care. Plumbridge mart, 12.30pm.
The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown mart, evening.
Fri 20 December
The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland mart, daytime.
Beltex in-lamb sale, 64 head. Details Elizabeth on 07709 376 361.
Blue Texel in-lamb sale. Show 11.30am, sale 12.30pm. Dungannon mart.
Summerhilltop production sale. 30 fresh heifers, 15 maiden heifers. for Philip Tinsley. Ballymena mart, 12noon. Details Philip on 07711 205 443.
Dutch Spotted sheep. Show 5pm sale 7pm. Swatragh mart.
Sat 21 December
The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill mart, daytime.
Northern stars Texel in-lamb sale. Ballymena mart, 12.30pm.
Thurs 26 to 7pm Mon 30 December
Jalex timed online auction sale. 67 in-calf heifers. Viewing day Sat 28 Dec, 11am to 4pm. www.jalexlivestock.com. Details James at 07816 775 501.
Sat 28 December
Livingstone charity tractor run. BBQ, Raffle and Auction. Assemble at Armagh Business Park. Register from 10am, run 12noon. Details Stanley on 07808 933 979.
