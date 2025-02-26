Thurs 27 February

  • DAERA Sustainable Agriculture Programme. Sessions at 11am, 2pm and 7.30pm. At Enniskillen campus.
  • Action Plan for the Sperrins AONB. First working group meeting, 6pm to 8.30pm. At The Ponderosa, BT47 4SD.
  • UFU & Ulster Wildlife. Peatland management event. At The Old Church Centre, Cushendun, 7pm. Details Stephanie on 07748 741 515.
  • DAERA Environmental Governance Arrangements. Call for Evidence. Online, 7pm to 8.30pm. Panel chaired by Dr Viviane Gravey, QUB. Register at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/

    • Fri 28 February

  • All Spares open day, 9am to 9pm. At 414 Ballyquinn Road, Dungiven.
  • Two Speckled Park bulls for Richard Creith. One Holstein bull for Wallace Gregg. Ballymena mart, 11am.
  • Charolais Supreme. Show 4pm sale 7pm. Swatragh Mart.
  • Castlewellan Blackface & Mourne Blackface Breeders. Charity stock judging and auction. At Doran’s bar, Hilltown, 8pm.

    • Sat 1 March

  • The Health Check van. The Rural Chaplin & Mission: Farm Strong. Action Cancer’s Big Bus breast screening & MOT health check. Book at www.actioncancer.org/appointments. At Markethill Mart, 11am.
  • 60 suckler calves, 350 to 550kgs, one residency. Markethill mart, 11am.
  • On farm production sale, 12pm. AA and Beef Shorthorns. For Old Glenort and Uppermill. Bid ringside or MartEyeH & H. Pop-up coffee and farm shop from 11am. View Fri 28 Feb, 5pm to 8pm, at Gill Hall Estate, BT25 1LQ. Details James on 07899 936 166.

    • Tues 4 March

  • NIFDA conference with Invest NI & FSA. In Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge, from 8am. Details and book at www.nifda.co.uk
  • DAERA Sustainable Agriculture Programme. Sessions at 11am, 2pm and 7.30pm. At Mourne Country Hotel, Newry.
  • Holstein NI. Bull show and sale. Kilrea Mart, 11.30am.
  • Suckler sale. 20 WoI outfits & 20 springers for Ryan Burnside. 15 Lim & BB springers for Leslie Millen. Simmental springer for Cathy Adams. Ballymena Mart, 7pm.

    • Wed 5 March

  • AgriSearch webinar, 8pm to 9.15pm. On Red Clover silage swards. Register at: https://ow.ly/hjUo50V2ULs

    • Thurs 6 March

  • DAERA Sustainable Agriculture Programme. Sessions at 11am, 2pm and 7.30pm. At Bushtown Hotel, Coleraine.
  • GrassCheckGB online seminar, 1pm to 2.30pm. “Celebrating success and shaping the future”. Details grasscheckgb.co.uk/ Or Dr David Patterson, AFBI at TN 9268 2484.

    • Sat 8 March

  • Ferguson Club Ploughing Match & Fun Day. At Mullahead Road, Portadown. Details Sam at 07929 550 114 or fergusonclub.com/ploughing/