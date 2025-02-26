If would like to speak to a member of our team, please call us on 01-4199525
DAERA Sustainable Agriculture Programme. Sessions at 11am, 2pm and 7.30pm. At Enniskillen campus.
Action Plan for the Sperrins AONB. First working group meeting, 6pm to 8.30pm. At The Ponderosa, BT47 4SD.
UFU & Ulster Wildlife. Peatland management event. At The Old Church Centre, Cushendun, 7pm. Details Stephanie on 07748 741 515.
DAERA Environmental Governance Arrangements. Call for Evidence. Online, 7pm to 8.30pm. Panel chaired by Dr Viviane Gravey, QUB. Register at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/
Fri 28 February
All Spares open day, 9am to 9pm. At 414 Ballyquinn Road, Dungiven.
Two Speckled Park bulls for Richard Creith. One Holstein bull for Wallace Gregg. Ballymena mart, 11am.
Charolais Supreme. Show 4pm sale 7pm. Swatragh Mart.
Castlewellan Blackface & Mourne Blackface Breeders. Charity stock judging and auction. At Doran’s bar, Hilltown, 8pm.
Sat 1 March
The Health Check van. The Rural Chaplin & Mission: Farm Strong. Action Cancer’s Big Bus breast screening & MOT health check. Book at www.actioncancer.org/appointments. At Markethill Mart, 11am.
60 suckler calves, 350 to 550kgs, one residency. Markethill mart, 11am.
On farm production sale, 12pm. AA and Beef Shorthorns. For Old Glenort and Uppermill. Bid ringside or MartEyeH & H. Pop-up coffee and farm shop from 11am. View Fri 28 Feb, 5pm to 8pm, at Gill Hall Estate, BT25 1LQ. Details James on 07899 936 166.
Tues 4 March
NIFDA conference with Invest NI & FSA. In Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge, from 8am. Details and book at www.nifda.co.uk
DAERA Sustainable Agriculture Programme. Sessions at 11am, 2pm and 7.30pm. At Mourne Country Hotel, Newry.
Holstein NI. Bull show and sale. Kilrea Mart, 11.30am.
Suckler sale. 20 WoI outfits & 20 springers for Ryan Burnside. 15 Lim & BB springers for Leslie Millen. Simmental springer for Cathy Adams. Ballymena Mart, 7pm.
Wed 5 March
AgriSearch webinar, 8pm to 9.15pm. On Red Clover silage swards. Register at: https://ow.ly/hjUo50V2ULs
Thurs 6 March
DAERA Sustainable Agriculture Programme. Sessions at 11am, 2pm and 7.30pm. At Bushtown Hotel, Coleraine.
GrassCheckGB online seminar, 1pm to 2.30pm. “Celebrating success and shaping the future”. Details grasscheckgb.co.uk/ Or Dr David Patterson, AFBI at TN 9268 2484.
Sat 8 March
Ferguson Club Ploughing Match & Fun Day. At Mullahead Road, Portadown. Details Sam at 07929 550 114 or fergusonclub.com/ploughing/
