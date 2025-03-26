Thurs 27 March

  • Silotite wrapping roadshow, 10am to 1pm at Fane Valley store, Omagh
  • Dispersal sale, 140 milking cows, 55 in-calf heifers, 47 heifer calves. For Mark Blelock, Ivy herd Taaffe at Dungannon mart, 11am. Details Mark at 07887 655 078. The Health Check van at Pomeroy mart

    • Fri 28 March

  • Aberdeen Angus club show and sale. Ballymena mart, 10am
  • CAFRE Discover Agriculture Courses open day. Level 2 & Level 3 full-time and part-time apprenticeships.Level 3 Land-based Engineering. At 10am, 12noon, 2pm, & 4pm, Greenmount campus. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/events
  • CAFRE Agriculture degree courses open day. For Sustainable Agriculture, Agriculture and Technology. At 2pm & 4pm, Greenmount campus. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/events
  • Farming for the Generations – Prepare the Successor scheme. Introductory workshop at Loughry Campus. Book at 8676 0040

    • Sat 29 March

  • Dorset sheep 92 head Show 11am sale 1.30pm, Ballymena mart, 10am
  • CAFRE Equine Courses open day at 11am and 2pm, Enniskillen campus. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/events
  • Clydesdale stallion parade and show. Judge Sandra Henderson, Croaghmore Kilrea mart, 11am
  • The Health Check van at Donemana mart.
  • The Rural Chaplin at Crossmaglen and Markethill marts, daytime.

    • Mon 31 March

  • The Rural Chaplin at Markethill mart, evening.

    • Thurs 3 April

  • IFJ, Andersons Centre & LMC Spring conference, Glenavon hotel, Cookstown 9am to 12.30pm. Register at www.farmersjournal.ie
  • The George Scott Robertson lecture. Dr Nicola Ranger, Oxford University ‘Managing Nature Based Risks to the Global Economy’. At Riddel Hall, Stranmillis, 5.30pm to 8pm. Register at: lnkd.in/epwvmzXf
  • The Rural Chaplin at Hilltown mart, evening.