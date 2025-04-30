Thurs 1 May

  • Dairy dispersal 120 cows plus all Young Stock for Mervyn and Amanda McGimpsey, Newtownards. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart 11am

    • Thurs 1 to Sat 3 May

  • Spring dosing open days at all Fane Valley stores.

    • Fri 2 May

  • Simmental 17 bulls 12 heifers. Commercial females. Show 4pm sale 7pm. Swatragh Mart.

    • From Fri 2 May

  • Sheep shearing and wool handling courses. Details and book at www.ulsterwool.com/book-online or Jayne Harkness-Bones on 94 462 131

    • Sun 4 and Mon 5 May

  • 25th anniversary Steam Rally, 10am to 5pm at Shanes Castle, Antrim. Details at www.shanescastlesteamrally.co.uk

    • Tues 6 May

  • Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training, 10am at St Patrick’s Centre, Downpatrick. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk
  • Holstein NI bulls Show and sale. Kilrea Mart 10am.

    • Wed 7 May

  • The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries at Saintfield Mart
  • CAFRE dry stone wall training at Glenwherry hill farm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/events/dry-stone-walling-course

    • Thurs 8 May

  • The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries at Enniskillen Mart.
