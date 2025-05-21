The sale of cattle last Thursday evening at Pomeroy Mart in Co Tyrone saw a good show on offer to buyers, despite speculation there was hay being baled in the townland.

Pomeroy Mart is operated by Beattie Livestock Sales, with the company hosting two sheep and four cattle sales weekly, thereby covering a large area from the Clogher Valley to the Sperrins.

At last Thursday’s sale, with factory quotes falling for another week, trade for heavy cattle showed some signs of starting to soften at the ringside. Limousin bullocks weighing 640 to 670kg were trading consistently around the 386p/kg mark.

However, middleweight stock in the 350 to 450kg bracket continue to hold up well, selling at prices between 370 to 400p/kg. But it was the weanlings that really stood out, with an exceptional 290kg Limousin bull fetching 503p/kg, while another made 465p/kg.

Sales

Beattie Livestock Sales operates a cattle sale in Fivemiletown on a Monday at 12 noon, with evening cattle sales at Lisahally on a Wednesday and Pomeroy on a Thursday, followed by Draperstown on a Friday at 11am.

Sheep sales are on a Monday in Gortin Mart at 7.30pm, followed by Lisahally on a Tuesday at 7.30pm.