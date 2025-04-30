This Limousin bullock, born 17 April 2023, weighed 645kg and sold for £2,800, 434p/kg.

This Belgian Blue bullock, born 1 July 2023, weighed 680kg and sold for £3,060, 450p/kg.

This Charolais bullock, born 28 August 2020, weighed 820kg and sold for £2,780, 339p/kg.

This Belgian Blue bullock, born September 2023, weighed 580kg and sold for £2,390, 412p/kg.

This Charolais bullock, born May 2023, weighed 670kg and sold for £2,560, 382p/kg.

This 25 March 2023-born Limousin heifer weighed 660kg and sold for £2,340, 354p/kg.

This Simmental bullock, born June 2023, weighed 645kg and sold for £2,100, 325p/kg.

This Charolais heifer, born June 2022, weighed 710kg and sold for £2,590, 364p/kg.

The second highest price of the day of £3,240, 459p/kg, was paid for this 705kg Limousin bullock, born 17 April 2023.

This Charolais bullock, born 12 April 2024, weighed 535kg and sold for £1,920, 358p/kg.

This Limousin bullock, born 30 May 2023, weighed 700kg and sold for £3,130, 447p/kg.

The top price at the sale of £3,520, 485p/kg, was paid for this 725kg November 2023-born Charolais Bull.

An excellent show of heavy cattle at Keady Mart last Friday saw 150 head achieve 100% clearance.

Strong ringside competition from local finishers was bolstered by online bids.

In total, 46% of animals had online bids while 20% of stock were sold to online purchasers – it highlights the confidence buyers have in the quality stock available at the venue.

With most of the cattle being over 500kg and current beef markets remaining robust, deep pockets were required, with the majority of stock breaking the £2,000 barrier and the sale average being £2,376.

Just under one third (30%) of cattle achieved prices of between 400p/kg and 485p/kg.

Top price of the day, both per head and per kilo, was a November 23-born Charolais bull at 725kg, £3,520, 485p/kg. This was followed by an April 23-born Limousin Bullock at 705kg which made £3,240, 459p/kg.

Main demand was for heavy continental bullocks of 600 to 700kg, which were fit to slaughter at under 28 months in order to meet the criteria of the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme – these animals were consistently making 430 to 450p/kg.

Lighter or dairy-bred stock, along with overage prime cattle, were trading at 325 to 360p/kg.

Keady and Camlough Marts are operated by South Armagh Farming Enterprises (SAFE).

Camlough Mart cattle sale is on a Wednesday at 10.30am, with Keady on a Friday at 12 noon.