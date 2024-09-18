Suckler outfits sold to a top of £3,200 during a special sale on behalf of Jim Dickson, Tyrella at Downpatrick Mart on Friday evening.
Other stand out entries saw Charolais cow-and-calf outfits making £3,100, with a further eight lots commanding prices between £2,700 and £2,950.
Three Charolais stock bulls made £2,700 to £2,850.
Heifer weanlings sold at a top of £1,160 for a 272kg Charolais, with bull calves of similar breeding peaking at £1,230 for a 282kg lot.
