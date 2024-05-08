Sheep exports to Britain are up 83% in 2024. \ Houston Green

Record prices for slaughter fit hoggets has seen unprecedented numbers of sheep exported from NI to abattoirs in Britain during 2024.

Over the first four months of the year, 57,361 sheep have been exported to Britain, up 83% on the 31,360 animals exported last year and an increase of over 40,000 head on 2021 levels.

March saw the highest number of sheep shipped to Britain for processing, with 18,138 exported to satisfy demand in the run up to Ramadan.

Ireland

Exports of sheep for direct slaughter at factories in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) are also running well above 2023 levels.

To the week ending 27 April, exports stood at 131,496, up 21% on the 2023 total of 108,805.

