Of the 90 MLAs in the current NI Assembly, there are just three members who have part-time employment in farming.

According to the latest register of members’ interests, Ulster Unionist MLA Tom Elliott works 35 hours per month as a self-employed farmer and owns agricultural land in Fermanagh.

Similarly, the DUP’s William Irwin works approximately 10 hours per week as a part-time farmer and owns parcels of land near Richhill and Portadown, Co Armagh.

His party colleague and newly appointed NI Assembly Speaker, Edwin Poots, works seven hours per week on his family farm and owns land near Hillsborough, Co Down.

Like many part-time farmers, the three MLAs who are involved in farming declare that they receive no earnings from their farm work.

Other NI Assembly members have declared interests in owing agricultural land, but do not list farming as a source of employment.

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan owns farmland near Dungannon, Co Tyrone, and his party colleague Tom Buchanan owns land near Drumquin, Co Tyrone.

Newry and Armagh MLA Justin McNulty is a part owner of farmland and associated sheds in Armagh.

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer owns 20 acres of marginal land and bog near Mountfield, Co Tyrone.

Agri committee

Meanwhile, one of the first items on the agenda for the newly restored NI Assembly on Tuesday was to elect chairpersons to its various statutory committees.

Ulster Unionist MLA Tom Elliott was elected chairperson of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs committee, which effectively scrutinises the work of DAERA.

Sinn Féin’s Declan McAleer was elected deputy chairperson, having previously chaired the committee in the last Assembly mandate.