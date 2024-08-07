When the judge of the 2024 Diageo Baileys champion cow, Markus Mock, arrives in the country later this month, it will be his first time as a judge of a livestock event on the island of Ireland. It will also be the first time a German judge has performed the task in the 41-year history of The Baileys Competition.

Markus’ farm is situated right beside Lake Constance in the southernmost part of Germany and very close to Austria and Switzerland. He runs a family farm of 135 cows and 200 head of young stock. The herd, Mox Holsteins, already has 100 EX cows to its name and three German national champions. Markus has also diversified the farm business to offer holiday apartments for families wanting to enjoy the renowned beauty of the surrounding area. He is a strong advocate of supporting the next generation, offering opportunities for young people to train and gain experience in dairy breeding and farm management.

It may be the first time Markus will swap the shores of Lake Constance for the shores of Lough Ramor to assume the role as judge, but he has travelled extensively throughout Europe to judge at many events.

Remarking on how he approaches the role, he said: “I am looking forward to visiting Ireland and this very popular show. I love to meet farmers and breeders and talk about cows.”

As for what he will be looking out for on 21 August, he added: “I don’t think too much about the cows before I see them. I like the deep quality of a modern Holstein Friesian and I am sure to meet many at the Virginia Show.”

Judging of the Diageo Baileys Cow gets underway at 3pm at Virginia show on Wednesday, 21 August.

Senior representatives of Diageo and its cream supplier Tirlán will present a €3,000 cheque and the Virginia Milk Products trophy to the top breeder of the Baileys champion; followed by €1,500 and €800 for reserve champion and honourable mention.

Awards will be presented across several categories, including junior cows in their second lactation. The best junior cow category has prizes worth €1,550 in total. The popular best heifer-in-milk category carries a fund of €1,550, with first place worth €750.