A large crowd gathered in the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone, for the 21st FBD National Hall of Fame Awards, an event that has grown continuously since its establishment, with a total of 25 winners this year from across 15 counties.

CEO of the FBD Hall of Fame Awards, Michael Flanagan started off the ceremony by thanking all of the marvellous people within the bovine, equine and ovine industries for such fantastic dedication and commitment to their breeds. He also went on to thank title sponsors FBD Insurance, bovine category sponsors Herdwatch, ovine category sponsors Kepak Group, Horse Sport Ireland the equine category sponsors and the associate sponsors Aurivo/Homeland, Bord Bia, the Irish Farmers Journal and the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group.

He then handed over to Pat Gilligan, the midlands and western region sales manager for FBD Insurance, to present the awards to the various winners in each category.

The 2025 recipient of the FBD National Hall of Fame Lifetime Acheivement Award was Pat McDonagh, the founder and managing director of Supermac’s. McDonagh received the award for his aspirations, imagination and innovations, that have led him to succeed in a very competitive business world, creating many employment opportunities, making a significant contribution to the agri sector of the Irish economy.

The 2025 FBD National Hall of Fame Farmers Oscar Award was presented to Kieran Supple, the CEO of Reap Interactive. Supple received the award in recognition of enhancing farm efficiency through his agritech company, Reap Interactive, that allows farmers to monitor animals with precision, enabling livestock management to be more profitable and sustainable.

Award winners

Award winners in the Ovine section pictured with Pat Gilligan FBD Insurance, Oliver Flanagan secretary and Michael Flanagan CEO.

Ovine awards

Belclare Sheep Society: Eunan Bannon, Slanemore Hill, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Belgian Beltex Sheep: Brid Collison, Barna, Dunkerrin, Birr, Co Offaly.

Irish Blue Texel Sheep Society: Vicky Collinson, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

Irish Charollais Sheep Society: Eamon Quinlivan, Liscullane, Tulla, Co Clare.

Irish Rouge Sheep Society: Joseph Kennedy, Weekfield, Co Roscommon.

Irish Texel Sheep Society: Michael Donohoe, Crosserlough, Co Cavan.

Irish Vendéen Sheep Society: Tom Duffy, Belmullet, Co Mayo.

Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland Branch: Philip Lynch, Seabank, Castlebellingham, Co Louth.

Zwartables Sheep Breeders of Ireland: Jimmy Smyth, Ballydonel, Camolin, Co Wexford.

Award winners in the Equine section pictured with Pat Gilligan FBD Insurance, Oliver Flanagan secretary, Michael Flanagan CEO and Denis Duggan Horse Board Ireland.

Equine awards

Irish Draught Horse Association: Matthew O’Meara, Toomevara Stud, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Irish Draught Horse Society: Jimmy Mc Nally, Dunbeggan House, Ballymacormick, Co Longford.

Irish Donkey Society: Dr Michael Stephens, Inistioge, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18.

Award winners in the Bovine section pictured with Pat Gilligan FBD Insurance, Oliver Flanagan secretary and Michael Flanagan CEO.

Bovine awards

Irish Angus Society: Joe McCormack, Tulsk, Co Roscommon.

Irish Aubrac Cattle Society: Walsh Family, Ballintra, Co Donegal.

Irish Belgian Blue Cattle Breeding Society: Trevor Ashmore, Ballycarney, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Irish Charolais Cattle Society: Brendan Canning, Creggconnell, Rosses Point, Co Sligo.

Irish Hereford Breed Society: John Kingston, Derry, Ballinee, Co Cork.

Irish Holstein Friesian Association: Kathleen Watson, The Reisk, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Irish Limousin Cattle Society: Tommie Gannon, Slievefinn, Claregalway, Co Galway.

Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society Limited: Martin O’Connor, Clooneyburne, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Salers Cattle Society of Ireland: Jerry McNamara, Knockamane, Kilbehenny, Michelstown, Co Cork.

Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society: Mary Purcell, Meadowlands, Kilrush, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Irish Simmental Cattle Society: Raymond O’Malley, Ardee, Co Louth.

Special award winners

National Hall of Fame Farmers Oscar Award 2025: Kieran Supple, CEO Reap Interactive, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

National Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award 2025: Pat Mc Donagh, MD Supermac’s, Ballybrit Business Park, Ballybrit, Galway.