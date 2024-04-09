Luddenmore Viktor from the herd of Dr Michael Sheahan sold for the top price of €4,250 at the Munster Angus Breeders premier sale in Kilmallock.

The Munster Angus Breeders only premier sale took place in Kilmallock Mart last Saturday 6 April with just under 30 bulls in attendance.

There was a strong appetite for quality bulls, with 21 lots selling to an average sale price of €3,231. Fifteen of the bulls sold exceeded the €3,000 mark on the day.

Topping the trade was the first bull into the ring, Luddenmore Viktor from the herd of Michael Sheahan from Cappawhite, Co Tipperary. Sired by Friarstown Evolver out of the consistent breeder Luddenmore Ellen Erica, auctioneer Denis Barrett dropped the hammer for the August 2022-born bull at €4,250.

The second highest price of €3,850 was paid for second prizewinner on the day, Gurtavoher Voltage from the herd of John Barlow from Aherlow, Co Tipperary.

The September 2022-born bull was sired by Clooncarne Pellet and was bred from a Coolcran Nephin cow.

The Barlow family continued their success when they secured the championship in the pre-sale show with their September-born Gurtavoher Vance also sired by Clooncarne Pellet.

The four-star replacement, five-star terminal bull sold for €3,750 on the day.

Selling for €3,800 at Saturday’s sale was Conicard Vincenzo from the herd of Patrick Kelly from Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick. The September 2022-born HW Ferghal T516 son was bred from a Tubridmore Pride dam.

Next best on the day was Belrose Vince 2217 from the herd of Richard Forbes from Enniskeane, Co Cork. The November 2022-born bull was sired by KCF Bennett Heavyweight out of a Goulding Jumbo King dam and sold for €3,700.

There were four bulls to achieve the next highest price of €3,600 at Saturday’s sale, the first of which was Michael Sheahan’s Drumhill Exeter.

He was followed by Aine Mullahy’s Taugheen Virgo, Martin Mulcahy’s Rathfort W141 and Donie Mulcahy’s reserve champion, Toberleigh Wesley Fort.