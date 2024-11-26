Helen farms in Co Leitrim, having grown up in Cork . / Philip Doyle

Leitrim pedigree breeder Avril Helen has been announced as acting chair of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) by the association’s board.

Helen farms a 140-strong herd of pedigree Holsteins and Jerseys under the Cloonboygher prefix alongside her husband Graeme Taylor in Corrawallen, Co Leitrim.

The new appointee has a longstanding record of involvement in the IHFA, having sat on the board and previously held the position of vice-chair.

The acting chair also does freelance communications and graphic design work in the farming sector.

Helen had been active in the Cork branch of the IHFA young members association, before assuming leadership roles right up to national chair.

She grew up on Hillside Farm, the home of her parents’ Kilgarriffe Pedigree Holstein Herd, which is now managed by her brother Mervyn.

The IHFA stated that it is confident that the expertise and leadership skills of the new acting chair will leave the group well placed to further support the development of the breed.