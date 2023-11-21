Sean Jordan, judge Kieran Burke and Graham Caraway with their first prizewinning Belgian Blue-cross heifer that sold for a top price of €11,000. \ Tricia Kennedy

As expected, the first weekend of the Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair, which was for the senior commercial cattle, was a blast from start to finish.

Great cattle and great prices led to a super atmosphere for the sale, while a large crowd also gathered for the show on the morning.

The pre-sale show was filled with plenty of quality and the judges had no easy task on the day.

Taking on the challenge of judging was John Cahalane from Co Cork, Ciaran Burke from Co Sligo and Martin Regan from Co Roscommon.

Champions

Senior Angus champion: William Jones, Keenagh, Co Longford, with his bullock.

Reserve senior Angus champion: David Gibbons, Strokestown, Co Roscommon with his breeding heifer.

Senior Belgian Blue champion: Liam and Katie Dolan, Kilcaddan, Co Donegal, with their all-age heifer.

Reserve senior Belgian Blue champion: Neil Blennerhasset, Dingle, Co Kerry, with his calf’s mouth heifer.

Senior Charolais champion: John Clyne from Lanesboro, Co Longford, with his all-age bullock.

Reserve senior Charolais champion: John Clyne from Lanesboro, Co Longford, with his calf’s mouth heifer.

Senior Limousin champion: Donal Moloney, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, with his calf’s mouth heifer.

Reserve senior Limousin champion: Shane Kelleher, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare, with his calf’s mouth heifer.

Senior Simmental champion: William Gubbins, Kilfinane, Co Limerick, with his breeding heifer.

Reserve senior Simmental champion: Sandra Killoran, Bunninadden, Co Sligo, with her breeding heifer.

Senior Shorthorn champion: Ryan Greene, Culdaff, Co Donegal, with his Shorthorn-cross beef heifer

Reserve senior Shorthorn champion: David Faughnan, Mohill, Co Leitrim, with his Shorthorn-cross beef heifer.

Leading prices

Another great day’s trading in Carrick saw a number of strong prices on the day.

Liam Dolan and judge John Cahalane with the Belgian Blue champion that sold for the second highest price of €8,300 at the sale. \ Tricia Kennedy

William Jones and his son with their overall Angus champion bullock that sold for €2,000. \ Tricia Kennedy

Neil Blennerhasset and judge John Cahalane with the reserve Belgian Blue champion that sold for €6,000. \Tricia Kennedy

Topping the sale on the day was Graham Caraway from Ballinfull, Co Sligo, with his November 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross Limousin heifer that weighed 550kg and sold to a Northern Ireland buyer for €11,000. She was a first prizewinner on the day.

Securing the second highest price on the day were Liam and Kate Dolan from Kilcadden, Co Donegal, with their Belgian Blue champion. The July 2021-born heifer was sired by BB4438 and sold for €8,300.

Ryan Greene from Culdaff, Co Donegal, took the plaudits next as he not only scooped the Shorthorn championship with a heifer that later sold for €3,300, but he also had a Belgian Blue-cross heifer that sold for €6,000.

Ryan Greene secured €6,000 for his Belgian Blue-cross heifer. \Tricia Kennedy

John Clyne had the senior Charolais champion with his Charolais-cross bullock that sold for €3,150. \Tricia Kennedy

Donal Maloney with Chris Clinton and Kenneth Power Tirlán with the overall Limousin champion. \ Tricia Kennedy

Neil Blennerhasset from Dingle, Co Kerry, also had a top day securing the reserve Belgian Blue championship with his Chocolat de Champs-sired heifer that sold for €6,000.