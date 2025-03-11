Bernish Valentine, senior and overall champion exhibited by Kieran McCrory. \ Alfie Shaw

Some of Northern Ireland's most exciting and promising young Limousin cattle turned out for the Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club Rising Stars calf show at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Saturday.

Tasked with judging the classes was Sophie Harvey, who runs the Harveybros herd in Stirling, Scotland.

She had the difficult job of placing 65 pedigree Limousin calves, followed by 25 commercial Limousin calves.

Supreme champion

Claiming the supreme champion title was the overall senior champion Bernish Valentine, exhibited by Kieran McCrory from Omagh, Co Tyrone.

This 10-month-old heifer carries two copies of the Q204X gene and is a daughter of Maraiscote Lothario, while her mother is a daughter of Gunnerfleet Lion going back to an Ampertaine Elgin-bred cow.

Claiming the reserve supreme championship was the overall junior champion Jalex Virile ET.

Brought out by Co Antrim breeder James Alexander, Virile is a May 2024-born bull calf sired by the 16,000gns Huntershall Nutcracker out of the Hafodlas Domino daughter Brockhurst Oriana.

This promising young bull carries a copy of the NT821 and Q204X genes and will go for auction at Alexander's on-farm sale in April.

Jalex Virile ET, junior and reserve overall champion exhibited by James Alexander. \ Alfie Shaw

Alexander also clinched the reserve junior championship with Jalex Vabulous ET, a full sister to the junior champion Jalex Virile ET.

The reserve senior championship went the way of Draperhill Vanessa, shown by the Rodgers family from Dromara, Co Down.

Having stood second to the overall champion in her class, this Huntershall Rodman daughter followed her all the way to claim the championship ribbons.

Born in April 2024, Vanessa is out of Millgate Pringles and carries one copy of the NT821 and Q204X genes.

Commercials classes

Overall champion in the commercial section also went the way of James Alexander with Take a Chance. This August 2024-born heifer is sired by Trueman Idol and was purchased from Derrick Forde at the Winter Fair in Carrick-on-Shannon in December.

Standing reserve to her in the commercial championship was Robert Miller with his May 2024-born heifer sired by Claddagh McCabe.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.