Hailing from the parish of Aghamore just outside Ballyhaunis is proud Mayo man Donal Byrne. Donal is a sixth-generation farmer, farming alongside his wife Marian and kids Jack and Mia.

Having grown up loving farm life, Donal began working with a local contractor as a teenager and also milked cows for a neighbour as a youngster. Eight years ago, Donal took the plunge and took over his family farm and, just a few short months later, he took the leap into pedigree breeding for the first time.

Donal’s plunge into pedigree began with the purchase of a Simmental heifer from John Murphy at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society sale in Roscommon and, later, the purchase of a pedigree cow and calf from the Eyrecourt dispersal sale.

Around the same time, Donal also took a leap in pedigree Limousins making purchases from Michael Sexton, the Trueman Limousin herd in NI and many other renowned herds around the country. He later stepped out of Simmentals but has continued breeding quality Limousins.

Farming 25 acres in the west of Ireland could have been a challenge, but after chatting with Donal, careful selection at breeding season, buying top-quality females and focusing on quality over quantity has definitely helped to lead to this success story.

Now, just a few years later, Donal’s children Mia and Jack are becoming more involved in the farm and love helping out with jobs on the farm.

Donal and his wife, Marian, place a strong emphasis on farm safety and the kids have been learning all about farming and farm life and, like their father, they are very enthusiastic about the animals and the outdoors.

Last week, I was very fortunate to catch up with Donal to record a podcast where we spoke about all things farming, business, balancing a busy work and family life and Donal’s involvement in the community.

https://shows.acast.com/65d4bf89947e9700162ee194/episodes/667acb3f80efbb2b372394a5?