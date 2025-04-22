Currycramp Viniscus which sold for the highest price of €8,200, shown by Fiona and Tom Mulligan. \ Alfie Shaw

It was a case of supply not meeting demand at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society show and sale of Limousin bulls in Athenry Mart, Co Galway, on Thursday 17 April.

A packed ringside watched on as auctioneer George Candler oversaw a full clearance with an average sale price of €6,059 for the 22 Limousin bulls presented for sale.

Bidding was frantic as a top price of €8,200 was paid for Currycramp Viniscus exhibited by Tom Mulligan and family from Dromod in Co Leitrim.

A son of the 2015 All-Ireland male champion Grangeford Jojo ET and Currycramp Isadora, this 15-month-old bull was awarded the reserve champion in the pre-sale show by judge James Russell.

The second youngest bull on offer, he displayed a whopping terminal index of €151 as well as below breed average calving figures on beef cows and heifers, and was acquired by a Galway based farmer.

The Mulligan family had a successful day's trading as they also received €6,600 for their second bull, Currycramp Valencia.

Ballykinncurra Usher that sold for €8,000, exhibited by Sean and John Moroney. \ Alfie Shaw

Dovea Genetics secured Ballykinncurra Usher from the Clare based herd of John and Sean Moroney, for its AI stud based in Co Tipperary, for a price tag of €8,000.

Top 1% of the breed

A son of Erebos and a Gamin bred dam, this September 2023 born bull went to auction with a replacement index value in the top 1% of the breed and boasts two copies of the F94L gene.

Also retailing at €8,000 was Keltic Umph, brought out by well-known Co Meath breeder, Teleri Thomas.

Umph is a son of Nebbiolo, with Tomschoice Lexicon and Homebyers Visitor in his mother's linage. He carries a fantastic set of indices as well as below breed average calving figures and was the pick of a local suckler farmer.

Co Mayo breeder Mervyn Kneafsey took home €7,500 for his October 2023 born bull, Shanklough Unique. A son of Ewdenvale Ivor, his dam Shanklough Pamela is a daughter of Milan Mackintosh.

Shanklough Unique which sold for €7,500. \ Alfie Shaw

He offered buyers a nice balance of indices, including a five-star dairy beef index of €144 and an attractive calving figure of just 2.2% on beef cows. He was knocked down to a Galway based purchaser.

Corcamore U 2 presented by Orla Curtin from Co Limerick was next best at €7,400. A son of the popular AI sire, Elderberry Galahad, he placed fourth in his class in the pre-sale show.

Corcamore U 2 which sold for €7,400. \ Alfie Shaw

Carrying two copies of the profit gene, this November 2023 born bull has five-stars across the board and was wrapped up by a Ballinasloe based farmer.

Three bulls at €7,100

Championship honours went the way of Lisnageeragh Unison exhibited by Des Joyce from Co Galway. A son of Brooklands Marco and Lisnageeragh Rozann, this 18-month-old bull has two copies of the F94L gene as well as a star-studded set of indices. Snapping him up was a herd in Co Meath at €7,100.

Bred in Co Mayo by Michael McKeown, Currane Upton also went through the ring at €7,100. Sired by Hector Gd out of an Emerson bred dam, this third prize-winner qualified for the relevant schemes with five-star terminal and dairy-beef-indices, and was purchased by a Wicklow based herd.

The Mereside Godolphin son Skealon Van Dyke was the last bull to hit €7,100. Bred in Co Cavan by Patrick O’Reilly, his dam Ballinrahin Lisa 2 ET is a daughter of the outstanding Ampertaine Foreman.

Another double F94L carrier, Van Dyke offered buyers a page full of stars and will now reside on a farm in Co Meath.

Pick up this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.