Pictured at the Valais Blacknose All-Ireland finals held at Mullingar Show are Paddy Knowles, Gemma Hurley and judge Susan Mullens. \ Lauren Payne

Mullingar Show, which was held on 14 July, saw the return of the Irish Valais Blacknose Sheep Society All-Ireland finals for the second year.

Exhibitors of the Swiss mountain breed, also known as “the world’s cutest sheep”, flocked from all corners of the country to compete with over 40 sheep on-show, across nine classes.

UK judge Susan Mullen, from the Westmorland flock, made the trip to Ireland for the event and was tasked with crowning 2024’s All-Ireland champions.

The day began with the competitive young handler’s class, won by new breeder, Luke Stoddart from Co Galway. After eight classes concluded, male champion went to the Cottage flock of Gemma Hurley, Co Kilkenny, for her powerful senior ram, BoPeep Jax, while reserve male champion went to the Lighthouse flock of Martin Clinton, Co Donegal, for a smart ram lamb, Lighthouse Loki.

Female champion was snapped up by a stylish shearling ewe from the same stable as the male champion, and the ram’s first daughter, Cottage Kitty. A 12-month-old ewe lamb from the Ballylusk flock of Niamh Fortune, Co Wexford, stood reserve female with great presence.

It was a particularly memorable day for the Kilkenny-based Cottage Valais Blacknose flock, doing the double by securing both the overall All-Ireland champion with BoPeep Jax, as well as the reserve champion with homebred ewe Cottage Kitty.