It was a glorious day in the sunny southeast, as Tullow Agricultural Show played host to the FBD All-Ireland Young Stockperson Final for 2024.

Sponsored by the Irish Farmers Journal, the Irish Shows Association (ISA) and FBD Insurance, the final saw 29 young stockpersons compete across three sections - junior, intermediate and senior, depending on age.

All the participants had qualified at local agricultural shows throughout the country, meaning the standard in all three sections was fierce.

The participants were judged based on a number of tasks completed throughout the day.

Master judges Sean McGovern, Sean Sherman and Adam Woods observed each young participant grooming and preparing an animal for showing.

They were analysed on their ability to handle and present an animal in the show ring. Their ability to judge and place a group of cattle was assessed, before a short interview took place to gain a deeper understanding of their general knowledge.

All Ireland Junior Young Stockperson 2024 Tadgh Hannon with FBD's Aisling Casey, the ISA's Freda Kinnarney; and Irish Farmers Journal beef editor Adam Woods. \ Donal O'Leary

Tension built as all three judges totted up their scores before the results were announced.

Topping the charts and winning the junior young stockperson of the year was Tadgh Hannon from Co Limerick. Tadgh comes from a small commercial and dairy cattle farm and qualified from Kildysart Show.

To the delight of her onlooking family, Alice Fitzsimons from Co Cavan was tapped forward as the overall winner in the intermediate section.

Hailing from a small commercial cattle farm in south Cavan, Alice is a newcomer to the show scene, having recently purchased her first pedigree Limousin heifer.

Overall winner in the senior section came all the way from Claudy in Co Derry. Fergal Gormley lives on a beef and sheep farm, where himself and his family produce commercial show calves.

Fergal has been showing from a young age and fought off some serious competition to take top spot in the senior section.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.