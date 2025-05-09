Oisin Keogh, Graeme Rhind, Ellie Westaway, James Morrison and John Smyth at the World Angus Youth Competition in Australia.

Countries from all over the world took part in the World Angus Youth Competition held in conjunction with the World Angus Forum in Australia, this week.

Representing Ireland and the UK at the event were John Smyth (Ireland), James Morrison (Northern Ireland), Ellie Westaway (England) and Graeme Rhind (Scotland).

The British and Lions team performed exceptionally well, taking third place in the overall competition, with team USA taking top spot and team Australia standing second.

James Morrison also picked up the Spirit of Angus Award for his individual performance. This award honors a dedicated individual who excels in team work, leadership and integrity, while uplifting others to make a lasting impact on their peers.