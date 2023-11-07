The Munster Angus Breeders held its final sale of the 2023 season with its autumn sale at Kilmallock Mart on Saturday 4 November.

In the sales ring, there was an overall clearance of 70% with an average sale price of just under €2,500. Six animals achieved €3,000 or more on the sale day.

The pre-sale show judge was John Halloway from Mullingar who selected Mount U Orchid from the herd of James Kelly, Ennis as show champion, the stylish December 2021-born heifer is a daughter of Coneyisland Rocky but, unfortunately, did not meet her reserve on the day.

Reserve champion was to Clara V1147 Pluto, from the herd of Dan and Rose Murphy. This March 2022-born in-calf daughter of Clara Thorp was sold for €3,000.

The top price of the sale was €3,900 which was paid for Michael Sheehan’s Luddenmore Evening Tinge Y580. The September 2022-born maiden heifer is a daughter of Keirbeath Karma and her maternal bloodlines are from the Mercury Tinge family.

Next highest on the day was another maiden heifer at €3,700 which went to Aidan Crowley for Ardglass V Lena. This July 2022-born heifer was five-star across all indices. A total of €3,000 was achieved for three more lots, with one female and two males.

The first was Curraghclough Unity from the herd of Gerard Coughlan Bandon and the next two to achieve €3,000 were both bulls from the herd of Keith Vickery from Rosscarbery, Co Cork. Both bulls were sons of Rawburn Boss Hogg.

Averages

In-calf heifers: €2,850.

Maiden heifers: €2,400.

Bulls: €2,700.