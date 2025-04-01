Loughglynn Villionaire, overall Angus champion at Carrick in April 2024 shown by Pat Regan with judge Derek Lovell. \ Tricia Kennedy

Carrick April show and sale

On Saturday 5 April 2025, the Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society will host its April show and sale of Angus, Shorthorn and Hereford cattle at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The sale will see 116 pedigree bulls and heifers go under the hammer, with some of the country’s most exciting young Angus and Shorthorn bulls on offer.

Showing will kick off at 9am, with the sale taking place at 12.30pm via LSL.

Munster Angus Breeders show and sale

Munster Angus Breeders will also host its premier April show and sale of Angus bulls at Golden Vale Mart, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, on Saturday 5 April.

A catalogue of 35 bulls has been released for the sale with all bulls exhibitor-bred and fertility tested. Judging will commence at 10.30am followed by the sale at 1pm, with ringside and online bidding through LSL.