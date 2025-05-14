Overall Hereford champion Tynedale 1 660 Perfection 691 owned and shown by William Hair of Dundrod Co Antrim on the opening day of the RUAS Show. \ Peter Houston

Day one of Balmoral show certainly lived up to expectations at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, as the sun shone down on a brilliant show of pedigree cattle.

Judging kicked off at 9am and continued well into the afternoon as a bustling ringside watched on in anticipation.

Specators had come from all corners of the island to see the event.

Aberdeen Angus

In the Aberdeen Angus section, judge Gayle Bersey awarded the overall championship to Old Glenort Victorious Y514 exhibited by James Porter. Born in February 2022, this senior bull is a son of Carlhurlie Gentilex S124.

Champion Aberdeen Angus Old Glenort Victorious Y514 owned by James Porter of Dromore Co Down at the RUAS Show. \ Peter Houston

Standing reserve to him was William Dodd's July 2023-born heifer Glenbrae Redmouse Z166. This red heifer is a daughter of Mosshall Red Forrest V018.

Hereford

In the Hereford ring, Tynedale 1 660 Perfection 691 was crowned overall champion by judge William Smyth. Exhibited by the Haire family, this April 2022-born bull is a son of Dorepoll 1 639 Perfection 691. In reserve was the Irish-bred Country Crest Brooks, exhibited by Ciaran Kerr.

Charolais

Standing supreme in the Charolais was Robert McWilliams with Stranagone Uncanny, a 27-month-old daughter of the homebred sire Stranagone Jones.

Standing reserve to her, was the senior bull Falleninch Sancerre for Harry Heron. This May 2021-born bull is a son of Barnsford Ferny.

Simmental

The outstanding cow and calf outfit from Lee Wilson, Ballinalare Farm Nikita, was overall champion in the Simmental. Sired by Saltire Impressive, this three-year-old cow was shown with her three-month-old heifer calf at foot.

Judge Michael Durno tapped forward the Hazelton family's Ranfurly Weikel 56TH R5 as the reserve overall champion. This 15-month-old heifer is a daughter of Annick Talisker.

Limousin

Deerpark Limousin had a day to remember in the main arena as they claimed the overall Limousin championship with Deerpark Shakira, a December 2021-born daughter of Wilodge Vantastic.

Kieran McCrory picked up the reserve champion with Bernish Valentine, an April 2024-born daughter of Maraiscote Lothario.

British Blondes

Overall champion in the British Blondes went the way of Hillhead Victor, a 16-month-old son of Gledney Rab, exhibited by Geoffrey Rodgers.

In reserve was another Hillhead bred animal, this time in the form of Hillhead Unicorn for Moneyscalp Blondes.

British Blues

Over in the British Blues, Croobs Blues Sapphire was tapped forward as overall champion, an October 2022-born heifer by Mountjoy Utopia, while Joshua Arrell stood reserve with Artlone Tequila.

Salers

Stephen Maginn took the championship honours in the Salers with his senior bull, Sidney, sired by Intouchabl. Pushing him all the way was the December 2023-born heifer Drumlegagh Tami, the property of J and E A Elliot.

Shorthorns

Cherryvalley had a wonderful day in the Shorthorns as they picked up the overall champion with Cherryvalley Wild Track sired by Creaga Rolex and the reserve overall champion with Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder, a March 2023-born heifer also sired by Creaga Rolex.

Dexters

Ryan Lavery secured the overall champion in the Dexters with Derryola Clover sired by Rathnafishogue T Bone EX96 while Cadian Dexters won reserve with Planetree Cerbrus.

Supreme champion Dexter Derryola Clover owned by Ryan Lavery of Aghalee Co Antrim along with Masie-Lee of Moneymore Co Derry on the opening day of the RUAS Show. \ Peter Houston

Irish Moiled

Burren Royal Pandora took the championship ribbons in the Irish Moiled section under judge Mark Logan, with Rachel Armour in reserve with Tully Talulah.

Stay tuned for all the updates from the commercial classes on Thursday 15 May.