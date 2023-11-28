Certified Irish Angus, in partnership with Dovea Genetics, purchased the Angus bull Drumcrow Tribesman (AA8172) in autumn 2021 and subsequently launched its elite breed improvement programme in autumn 2022.

The programme involves the subsidisation of sexed semen straws from Drumcrow Tribesman to pedigree Angus breeders.

A year on, and with a number of calves on the ground, the offspring of Drumcrow Tribesman are showing real promise.

Certified Irish Angus wishes to continue with the promotion of this unique opportunity for pedigree breeders with participation in the programme requiring sign up on an annual basis to avail of the benefits.

The aim of the programme is to kickstart initiatives that assist farmers in reducing GHG emissions from the Certified Irish Angus beef they produce.

The programme incorporates several aspects of cattle breeding and supply chain.

Initially, pedigree Angus breeders are offered advice on the suitability of Drumcrow Tribesman to the individual cows within their herd. Once these cows have been selected and approved by the Certified Irish Angus breeding expert, an €80 subsidy is sanctioned towards the cost of the sexed semen straws, which the breeder purchases from Dovea Genetics.

Payment of €80 is made upon receipt of genotype sire verification of a calf sired by Drumcrow Tribesman.

Secondly, on the sale of the bull by the breeder to a dairy or suckler farmer, that farmer may apply to Certified Irish Angus for a €200 payment. This dairy or suckler farmer will then benefit from the promotion of the offspring among Certified Irish Angus members who are looking to purchase superior stock for further feeding or finishing.

This programme benefits the feeder/finisher by narrowing the selection criteria for animals with superior genetics that will assist them in producing cattle with reduced GHG emissions.

Overall, this programme aims to create an aligned production system that has critical input at every stage of the Certified Irish Angus cattle supply chain.