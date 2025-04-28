Drumcullen Upright, overall senior champion which sold for the highest price of €8,200, shown by John Fluery with Seamus Nagle, Bullbank AI, and Veronica Moody and Sean McGovern, Judges. \ Tricia Kennedy

Commercial cattle prices are really starting to have an impact on the trade for pedigree bulls, as strong beef prices underpinned a lively trade for Charolais bulls in Golden Vale Mart, Tullamore, on Saturday, 26 April.

A total of 40 Charolais bulls were presented for sale, with 35 of them finding new homes, selling for an average of €5,310.

Auctioneer Tom Cox had plenty of fingers wagging, as he conducted the sale of 10 bulls at €6,000 or more.

Sale leader

Ruling the roost and selling for the highest price of the day was the overall senior champion, Drumcullen Upright, exhibited by John Fleury from Co Offaly. A son of Bullbank AI sire, Sportsmans Neptune, this single carrier of the F94L gene is out of a home bred dam by Ballydownan Lima ET.

Born in December 2023, Upright did not qualify for the Suckler Carbon Efficenecy Programme (SCEP), carrying a one-star terminal index of €97 and a one-star replacement index of €8. He was acquired by a suckler farmer from Northern Ireland.

Glera V 6 ET, overall junior champion which sold for €7,000, shown by Rory Cullen with Veronica Moody and Sean Mc Govern, judges. \ Tricia Kennedy

Selling for the second highest price on the day was the overall junior champion, Glera V 6 ET, brought out by Co Longford breeder, Rory Cullen.

Born in January 2024, this single carrier of the Q204X gene is a son of the top maternal sire, Bourgogne, and the Oldstone Egbert daughter, Glera Ikea.

He offered buyers a four-star terminal index within breed and below average calving figures on beef cows and heifers. The junior champion was also purchased by a Northern Ireland farmer.

Cavan bull

Co Cavan breeder James Dunne also realised €7,000 for his reserve senior champion, Kilduff Ulric. Born in November 2023, Ulric is a son of the easy calving AI specialist Cavelands Fenian out of a home bred dam by Clenagh Lyle.

A single carrier of the profit gene, this bull had stars to burn, carrying five-stars across the board, accompanied by below breed average calving figures and was the pick of a Co Clare suckler farmer.

Two bulls at €6,400

Two bulls hit €6,400. The first to do so was Corney Ultra exhibited by Co Cavan breeder David Magee. This 17-month-old bull is a son of the popular NCBC sire, Fiston, while his mother is a daughter of Ballym Mylove.

Stars were plentiful once again on this single carrier of the F94L gene, displaying five-star terminal and replacement indices, as well as below average calving figures. A suckler farmer from Co Galway had the final call on Ultra.

John Ryan from Co Laois forked out €6,400 for one of the younger lots on the day, Clonagh Virtual Reality ET.

Bred in Co Laois by Garrett Behan, this 14-month-old Goldstar Echo son carries a five-star terminal index of €152 and is out of a Lisnagre Elite bred dam going back to a long line of Castlemartin cows.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about the sale in Tullamore.