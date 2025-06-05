Glenford Royalty, which sold for the highest price of €20,400. \ Chloe Goggins

When established in 2015 by PJ and Kelly McGrath, Glenford Limousin invested in some of the most sought-after genetics in the Limousin breed.

Since then, the pair have enjoyed their fair share of success, winning the overall champion at the 2022 National Show in Tullamore with Glenford Royalty and selling Glenford Sam to Dovea Genetics.

The decision to disperse the Glenford herd came when the couple decided to change enterprise on the farm.

As the sale closed on Tuesday evening 3 June, their investments over the years paid dividends, as buyers from all over Ireland and the UK battled it out to secure Glenford genetics in what was a flaming hot trade.

Averages

When bidding was complete, auctioneer Denis Barrett reported a full clearance, with a record average of €10,225 for the five cow-and-calf outfits, an average of €6,596 for the 32 single lots and an average of €1,794 for the nine lots of pedigree Limousin embryos.

Leading the overall trade at a whopping €20,400 was the former Tullamore Show champion Glenford Royalty. Born in July 2020, this outstanding cow is a daughter of Plumtree Fantastic and Baileys Minnie, a daughter of Goldies Jackpot.

A single carrier of the F94L and Q204X genes, this three-star replacement index cow sold due to calve down in August to Ampertaine Topper. After a marathon of online bidding, she was knocked down to a herd in Northern Ireland.

Sparkling outfit

A herd in Co Offaly wrapped up Newtown Sparkle with her five-month-old bull calf Glenford Adam at foot for €15,200.

A daughter of Norman Inventor, Sparkle carries a solid set of figures, as well as copies of the NT821 and Q204X genes. Sired by Westpit Omaha, Adam also displayed a nice set of indexes, which included a boastful terminal index of €156.

Goldies Milly, which sold for €15,000. \ Chloe Goggins

Not far behind at €15,000 was Goldies Milly, a January 2016-born daughter of Ampertaine Elgin.

Carrying a five-star terminal index of €193 and a massive beef sub-index of €222, she sold six months in-calf to Graiggoch Rambo and will reside on a farm in Co Westmeath.

Glenford Lady Di ET and Glenford Asenstation, which sold for €11,300. \ Chloe Goggins

A bid of €11,300 secured Glenford Lady Di ET along with her five-month-old heifer calf Glenford Asenstation.

Born in November 2016, Lady Di is sired by Ideal 23, while her calf is a daughter of Sympa. Both mother and daughter carry two copies of the F94L gene.

Ultraviolet

The 21-month-old Glenford Ultraviolet ET was next in line at €10,400.

A daughter of Ampertaine Majestic, her mother is the noted Baileys Minnie, making her a maternal sister to the high seller, Glenford Royalty. This classy heifer carries a three-star replacement index of €112 and two copies of the profit gene.

Glenford Ultaviolet, which sold for €10,400. \ Chloe Goggins

Another maternal sister, Glenford Tilly, hit the €10,200 mark. Sired by Ampertaine Majestic, this November 2022-born heifer sold due to calve down in August to Plumtree Fantastic. Also carrying two copies of the F94L gene, she displayed a terminal index value of €153.

Pick up a copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal to read the Glenford sale report.