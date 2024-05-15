The British Limousin Cattle Society held its regional show and sale at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Monday 6 May where 29 bulls sold to an average price of £4,039 (€4,693).

Topping the trade at last week’s sale was Eniver Toby from the herd of Michael McKeefry from Garvagh, Co Derry. The eighteen-month-old bull was sired by the 35,000gns Ampertaine Majestic and he was bred from a homebred Ampertaine Gigolo daughter.

Much to Michael’s delight, Toby led the day with huge success in the show ring securing the Intermediate and Overall Supreme Championship before going on to secure the sale topping figure of 8,000gns. He was knocked down to a breeder from Co Antrim.

Judge Martin Conway from the 30-cow Craigatoke Herd based at Plumbridge, Co Tyrone, described the supreme champion as an outstanding bull. “This bull really caught my eye. He oozes breed character, has length, width and walks well on good feet and legs.”

Joan Gilliland, and niece Kim Montgomery from the Ballyrobin Herd sold three bulls on the day to an average price of £4,970 (€5,775). Topping their line-up was their May 2022-born bull, Ballyrobin Tigerroll. The Gunnerfleet Lion son secured the Senior Championship in the pre-sale show and sold for the second highest price of 6,000gns.

The Junior Reserve Male and Reserve Supreme Champion, Aghadolgan Tiger attracted a bid of 5,800gns for Raymond Savage from Drumahoe, Co Derry. This 17-month-old bull was sired by the 30,000gns Lowerffrydd Empire while his dam is the home-bred Goldies Jackpot daughter Aghadolgan Renee.

Joan Gilliland’s third-placed Ballyrobin Topnotch attracted a bid of 5,000gns from Sperrin View Farm. Born in November 2022, he was sired by the home-bred Ballyrobin Joop. His dam, Millburn Mags was purchased at the Millburn dispersal sale of Richard O’Beirne in 2020.

A small entry of heifers met a top price of 2,500gns, paid to Jim Quail from Banbridge, for the first prize in-calf heifer Lynderg Tinsel. Sired by Mereside Goldolphin, she is bred from the Wilodge Vantastic daughter Lynderg Fay.