Top price on the night was lot 119 from Firmount, sired by Yore House Maverick, which sold for €3,200.

The much-awaited dispersal of Paul Sammon’s Bluefaced Leicester Firmount flock did not disappoint the packed ringside, with some of the country’s top bloodlines on offer at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon last week.

The Tipperary-based flock dispersed their 40 in-lamb ewes and hoggets and 14 ewe lambs on the night in conjunction with the club’s annual sale.

The pre-sale show was judged by Alistair Christie of The Fields Flock, Co Antrim, with his champion of the night being a homebred, two-year-old sheep from Firmount.

P015 Firmount, which stood a very stylish, correct ewe with an excellent skin and mouth, also possessed some of the breed’s top bloodlines, being sired by Yore House Maverick and out of the Giants Causeway M048 whose sire was Farden Popeye.

Scanned with triplets to Drummuck N001, the ewe was sold to the NI-based Giants Causeway flock for €3,100. She had previously stood as the overall breed champion at Tullamore Show in 2022.

The second highest price lot also came from the Firmount flock, this time a Scottish import from the Dawyck flock. Sired by Giants Causeway N001, whose sire was once again Farden Popeye, from a Carryhouse H001 ewe, the powerful 2021-born ewe scanned carrying twins to Giants Causeway P002.

She had stood second in the pre-sale ewe class and was noted for her lovely colours and presence. She sold for €2,500 to Seamus Laverty of the Orra View flock.

Second highest price of the sale was lot 136, a Giants Causeway N001-sired ewe that was purchased from the Dawyck flock. She sold for €2,500.

The third top price of the night went once again to Firmount, this time a 2019-born ewe that was the dam of several of the entries on offer, including the champion and top price listed above.

Having been purchased privately from the Giants Causeway flock, the Farden Popeye-sired ewe scanned with twins to Giants Causeway P002 and was sold for €1,400 to Declan Cullen of the Derryvarogue flock. These bloodlines proved to be in demand from buyers on the night, with a half-sister R029 Firmount selling for €1,340 and another half-sister S038 Firmount topping the Firmount ewe lambs at €640.

Averages

In-lamb hoggets and ewes: €745.

Ewe lambs: €328.