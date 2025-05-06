Turloughmore T Bone, which sold for the highest price of €5,000.

Pedigree Aubrac cattle have been making gains in the Irish market in recent years and on Saturday 3 May in Golden Vale Mart, Tullamore, they produced another brisk trade.

The 10 bulls offered for sale achieved a full clearance, with an average price of €3,655.

Leading the prices at €5,000 was the Despagnou son Turloughmore T Bone ET, exhibited by Kevin O'Brien from Co Galway.

Born in August 2023, T Bone is a full brother to the NCBC sire Turloughmore Magnificent and went to sale with a page decorated with stars, coupled with below breed average calving figures.

After some lively bidding, he was knocked down to Ballinree farm in Co Tipperary.

The Galway man also received €4,300 for Turloughmore Teddy Bear ET, a son of Madison and out of a full sister to the sale topper Turloughmore T Bone.

Fellow Galway breeder James Donnellan also realised €4,300 for his March 2023-born bull Cloonmore Theo. This double carrier of the F94L gene is a son of Bison and sold to a herd in Co Galway.

In-calf heifers peaked at €3,850 for Ashbrook Tessa, exhibited by Co Longford breeder Michael Hanlon. This March 2023-born heifer is a daughter of Dauphin and sold in-calf to Turloughmore Magnificent.

Maiden heifers reached €2,550 twice for De Buitlier Teagan, exhibited by Francis Butler, and Donabrach Teddy, brought out by Co Laois breeders Brian and Rachel Donagher.

Overall, there was an 82% clearance rate for the females on offer, with an average price of €2,560 for the in-calfs and €2,175 for the maidens.

Glenford dispersal

The sale also included the dispersal of the Glenford herd owned by Kelly and PJ McGrath.

It produced a full clearance, with a top price of €4,650 for Glenford Prima Donna. A daughter of Eros, this March 2020-born cow sold in-calf carrying a heifer calf. She was purchased by Robert Burns from Co Westmeath.

The same buyer also bought the nine-month-old Glenford Uriel at €4,550. This fabulous young heifer is a daughter of Otto657efb and was described as one of the best ever produced in the herd.

