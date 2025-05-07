Held in conjunction with the young handlers event in Golden Vale Mart, Tullamore, on Sunday 27 April, the future stars of the show ring attracted just over 40 Dexter, Salers, Blonde d’Aquitaine and Droimeann cattle.

Taking hold of the judging reins for the day was young Katie Larkin from Co Galway.

In the Salers section she selected Coolagoree Cosette exhibited by Catherine Minogue as her overall Salers champion. Standing next to her as reserve champion was TJ Shorthall with his young bull calf, Coolenbee Duke.

Michael and Siobhan O’Connor took all the plaudits in the Dexter category, winning the overall champion and reserve with Riverside Dolly and Riverside Fifi.

Co Westmeath breeder John Barry Moran had a good day out, claiming top spot in the Blonde d’Aquitaine bracket.

Taking the championship title for him was Brocca Tiktok, with the reserve champion going the way of Lattin Tyson exhibited by the Finnan family from Co Tipperary.