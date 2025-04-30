Catherine Smyth from Co Meath will represent both the Hereford and Angus Cattle Societies abroad this summer.

This year will see young members from the Irish Hereford Breed Society and the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society travel across the world to represent Ireland on the world stage.

In early May, John Smyth, Oisin Keogh, James Morrison, Ellie Westaway and Graeme Rhind will make the long journey down under to Australia, to represent the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society at the World Angus Youth competition, being held in conjunction with the World Angus Forum.

They booked their places in this trip of a lifetime by taking part in the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society Youth competition in 2024. They will also be joined by Irish delegates, Catherine Smyth, Richard Lombard and Sean McEnroe.

In October, Catherine Smyth, Jack Larkin, Sarah Armstrong, Sarah Murray, Patrick Farrell, Colin Burke, Mark Hyland and John O’Dwyer will take part in the young breeder’s competition at the World Hereford Conference in Kansas City.

In order to raise funds and support the Irish team at this competition, Next Gen Herefords are holding a Mega Raffle featuring some wonderful prizes, with the winners to be announced at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore in August. The competition is mainly sponsored by Irish Hereford Prime and the Irish Hereford Breed Society.