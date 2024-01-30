On Friday 26 January, the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) held its annual all-Ireland awards in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The event highlighted the many achievements of the IHFA members throughout the 2023 show season and acknowledged the many successful days that Irish breeders enjoyed, both in Ireland and on the international stage.

IHFA chief executive Laurence Feeney addressed the ceremony, saying: “The amount of time and effort and dedication that everybody puts into exhibiting animals at shows deserves a huge round of applause and what we have here today is the best of the best.”

The awards up for grabs ranged from yearling heifers, heifers in milk, three-, four- and five-year-old cows in milk, mature cows and pure Friesian cows to name but a few. There were prizes for the champion, reserve champion and honourable mention presented for each of the 10 categories.

The awards were scooped by breeders in Cork, Carlow, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Limerick, Louth, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow, with Wexford taking home nine of these awards.

IHFA winners by class

Class one: heifer born after 1 January 2023

Honourable mention: Greenlea Doc Tokyo Et, Padraic Greenan, Co Monaghan.

Reserve: Dalevalley Pj Barolo Aiko, Enda Doran, Co Roscommon.

Champion: Jones Lambda Fame, Jones Holsteins, Gorey, Co Wexford.

Class two: heifer born between 1 July and 31 December 2022

Class two: Boleybawn Chief Brenda,

Honourable mention: Hallow Alligator Carmen, Philip Jones, Gorey, Co Wexford

Reserve: Redhead Unix Koba 2 Imp, Steve and Maria McLoughlin, Co Kildare.

Champion: Boleybawn Chief Brenda, Anthony Kealy, Co Wicklow.

Class three: heifer born between 1 January and 30 June 2022

Class three: Cornboro Denver Ada,

Honourable mention: Hilltara Diamondback Clevage, Philip Jones, Gorey, Co Wexford.

Reserve: Sprucegrove Crushabull Sirtea, Keypoint Holsteins, Co Galway.

Champion: Cornboro Denver Ada, Brian Corley, Co Monaghan.

Class four: all-Ireland heifer in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2021 (in milk)

Class four: Jones Lambda Twizzle.

Honourable mention: Cherryblossom Unix Sue, Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co Carlow.

Reserve: Jones Crushtime, Patricia Jones, Knowlesmere Herd, and Conroy, Co Wexford.

Champion: Jones Lambda Twizzle, Philip and Garry Jones, Co Wexford.

Class five: all-Ireland three-year-old cow in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2020

Class five: Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3.

Honourable mention: Dalevalley Maze Apple Red, John Curtin and Roy Cromie, Co Limerick and Co Donegal.

Reserve: Hallow Denver Twizzle, Philip Jones, Co Wexford.

Champion: Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3, Philip Jones, Co Wexford.

Class six: all-Ireland four-year-old cow in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2019

Class six: Eedy Doorman Fame.

Class six: Bawnmore Pepper Almeric,

Honourable mention: Wilt Elise, Bryan and John O’Connor, Co Cork.

Champion (joint): Eedy Doorman Fame, Robert, Sylvia, Jason and Laura Helen, Co Cork.

Champion (joint): Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, Bryan and John O’Connor, Co Cork.

Class seven: all-Ireland five-year-old cow in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2018

Class seven: Hallow Sol Twizzle.

Honourable mention: Evergreen Susie Mist 26 Rc, Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co Carlow.

Reserve: Monamore Diamond Barbie, Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorian, Co Louth.

Champion: Hallow Sol Twizzle, Philip Jones, Co Wexford.

Class eight: all-Ireland mature cow in milk born on or before 31 December 2017

Class eight: Hallow Atwood Carmen.

Honourable mention: Eedy Damion Acclaim, Robert, Sylvia, Jason and Laura Helen, Co Cork.

Reserve: Sterndale Colt Rae Et, Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co Carlow.

Champion: Hallow Atwood Carmen, Philip Jones, Co Wexford.

Class nine: Irish Pure Friesian (heifer in milk)

Class nine: Kilsunny Judy 225 GP83.

Honourable mention: Kilsunny Judy 225 GP83, Trevor Dudley, Co Tipperary.

Reserve: Carrickbrack Google Amy, John Allen, Co Donegal.

Champion: Carrickbrack Google Sally, John Allen, Co Donegal.

Class 10: Irish Pure Friesian (cow in milk)

Class 10: Mountain Chad Rosie EX91.

Honourable mention: Mountain Jubularis Rosie 3 EX93 2E, Michael Spillane, Co Tipperary.

Reserve: Mountain Spitfire Rosie 3, Michael Spillane, Co Tipperary.

Champion: Mountain Chad Rosie EX91, Michael Spillane, Co Tipperary.