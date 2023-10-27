The 2023 Agri Expo took place in Borderway Mart in Carlisle today, Friday, 27 October. A spectacle of the finest commercial and pedigree cattle, sheep, trades stands and industry talks all under one roof that attracted visitors from all over the British Isles.

A selection of commercial calves on display at the Borderway Agri Expo

Co. Donegal Commercial Cattle producer Pearse McNamee had the honour of judging the baby beef classes at this years event and we were delighted to catch up with Pearse and the remarkable Libby Clarke from Northern Ireland between classes.

Check out just some of the winners here and keep an eye on www.farmersjournal.ie/pedigree for results and champions in the coming days.