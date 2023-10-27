Judge Gwyn Edwards, Hugh Dunlop, Jennifer Hyslop and Mark Holliday of sponsor Carrs Billington pictured with the Continental Heifer Champion, Queen of Hearts and Reserve Champion Tequila Rose at the 2023 Borderway Agri Expo. \MacGregor Photography

Pair of Continental and Down Lambs Champion and Reserve was awarded to Jack Whiteford with judge Mr John Sinnett. \Charlotte Ridley Photography

Rebecca McNamee, Michael Dolan, Chelsea Cox, Pearse McNamee, Shanon Kinahan, Jessica McNamee and Tommy McNamee pictured at the 2023 Borderway Agri Expo. Chelsea Cox and Michael Dolan presented Pearse who is a long standing supporter of the commercial cattle section at Tullamore Show with a token of recognition for his massive achievement being invited to judge at such a prestigious event.

The Baby Beef Championship was awarded to OW and GL Williams with their Limousin-cross heifer Lu-Lu. Reserve Champion was William Robertson and Son with their Limousin-cross bullock Brewdog sponsored by Norbrook Laboratories Ltd. \MacGregor Photography

The 2023 Agri Expo took place in Borderway Mart in Carlisle today, Friday, 27 October. A spectacle of the finest commercial and pedigree cattle, sheep, trades stands and industry talks all under one roof that attracted visitors from all over the British Isles.

A selection of commercial calves on display at the Borderway Agri Expo

Co. Donegal Commercial Cattle producer Pearse McNamee had the honour of judging the baby beef classes at this years event and we were delighted to catch up with Pearse and the remarkable Libby Clarke from Northern Ireland between classes.

The @FJ_Pedigree had the pleasure of catching up with the very busy Libby Clarke and Pearse McNamee today in Borderway at the Agri Expo?? Delighted to get an insight into what Pearse was looking for today. Story to follow on @farmersjournal @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/KvCs9pPV8m — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) October 27, 2023

@farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree are in Borderway this morning for the 2023 Agri Expo?? #Donegal man Pearse McNamee is the boss of the calf ring this morning and what a challenge he has ahead with a super display of calves?? Story on @farmersjournal tonight! pic.twitter.com/9ECo8VhAIH — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) October 27, 2023

