The 2023 Agri Expo took place in Borderway Mart in Carlisle today, Friday, 27 October. A spectacle of the finest commercial and pedigree cattle, sheep, trades stands and industry talks all under one roof that attracted visitors from all over the British Isles.
Co. Donegal Commercial Cattle producer Pearse McNamee had the honour of judging the baby beef classes at this years event and we were delighted to catch up with Pearse and the remarkable Libby Clarke from Northern Ireland between classes.
The @FJ_Pedigree had the pleasure of catching up with the very busy Libby Clarke and Pearse McNamee today in Borderway at the Agri Expo?? Delighted to get an insight into what Pearse was looking for today. Story to follow on @farmersjournal @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/KvCs9pPV8m— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) October 27, 2023
@farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree are in Borderway this morning for the 2023 Agri Expo?? #Donegal man Pearse McNamee is the boss of the calf ring this morning and what a challenge he has ahead with a super display of calves?? Story on @farmersjournal tonight! pic.twitter.com/9ECo8VhAIH— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) October 27, 2023
Check out just some of the winners here and keep an eye on www.farmersjournal.ie/pedigree for results and champions in the coming days.
