Katriona Killen, John Killen and Sam Forbers with their reserve supreme Limousin champion Ballygrange Tina at day one of the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

On Wednesday morning, Balmoral Show opened its gates to thousands of spectators, visitors and exhibitors from all corners of the country.

Judging kicked off on Wednesday morning with the judging of the Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Irish Moiled, Dexters and Shorthorns.

Later in the afternoon, these were followed by the Limousin, British Blondes, Charolais, Simmental, British Blue and Salers.

What was an exceptional day for spectators at the ringside was matched once again with exceptional quality in the commercial rings on Thursday.

Results from both rings will be featured in next week's Irish Farmers Journal.

In pictures

David Connolly of Brigadoon Charolais herd with his pedigree Charolais heifer at the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Richie Devine and Daniel O'Connor lead out their pair of second-prizewinners in the commercials pairs class at the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Young breeder Fergal Gormley puts the finishing touches on his commercial heifer ahead of judging. \Shanon Kinahan

David Pearson and Sean Ramsbottom from Co Laois were around the ring for the judging of commercial cattle in Balmoral. \Shanon Kinahan

The Black brothers had the male champion in the commercial section at this year's Balmoral Show with their young steer Bobby Joe. \Shanon Kinahan

Mia Williamson taking the commercial judging in her stride at the 2024 Balmoral Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Dancing Queen from the JCB Commercials team was the supreme commercial champion. /Shanon Kinahan

The Ramsbottom family with the two Limousin-cross Trueman Idol heifers that were tapped forward as the pairs champions from the JCB Commercial team. \Shanon Kinahan

Matthew Cochrane with Ginger Nut, the junior female champion, reserve female champion and reserve overall commercial champion at Balmoral Show. \Shanon Kinahan

A strong line-up of contenders in the Dexter bull class at the 2024 Balmoral Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Kinglee 1 Victorious, owned by Trevor Andrews and exhibited by Steven O'Kane, was the overall male champion in the Hereford section at the 2024 Balmoral Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Brownhill Tara from the Devine Brothers scooped the overall Charolais championship at day one of the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Woodvale Ms Annie from A&C Armour was the overall Angus champion at the 2024 Balmoral Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Mark Reid leads out Drumhilla Tik Tok, the British Blue champion from the JCB Commercials team at day one of the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Jeffrey Rodgers taking a well-earned break with his Blonde champion at the end of the British Blonde championship at day one of the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Lismaul Princess was the female champion in the Salers ring at day one of the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan