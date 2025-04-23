Glankeagh Walarado, overall champion which sold for €4,300, shown by Aidan Crowley with judge Michael O'Connor. \ O'Gorman Photography

Munster Angus Breeders held their mid-season sale on Saturday 19 April, at Golden Vale Mart, Kilmallock, where bulls met another strong trade.

Auctioneer Denis Barrett oversaw proceedings from the rostrum, as 84% of the 30 bulls presented for sale exchanged hands for an average price of €3,410, up €250 from the same sale in 2024. Seven bulls achieved prices of €4,000 or more, with bulls selling to dairy, suckler, and pedigree herds.

Highest price on the day of €4,600 was paid for Inchisine Axe from the herd of Denis and Donal O’Riordan from Macroom in Co Cork. A son of Cooldaniel Rekie, this January 2024-born bull carries a replacement index of €170 and below-average calving figures across beef and dairy.

The O’Riordan family’s second entry Inchisine America registered a bid of €4,400, another five-star replacement son of Cooldaniel Rekie.

Dromalty Wingman from the herd of Aidan O’Donovan based in Cappamore, Co Limerick went under the hammer at €4,500. This November 2023-born son of Keirsbeath Karma displayed a five-star DBI of €136 and a five-star terminal index of €96.

Judge Michael O’Connor from Banteer in Co Cork selected Glankeagh Walarado, exhibited by Aidan Crowley from Charleville in Co Cork, as his overall champion. Born in July 2023, this Glankeagh Tolarado son found a new home for a sum of €4,300.

Reserve champion went the way of the 12-month-old, Cahermurphy Alexander, the property of Patrick Pender from Co Clare. Alexander is a son of Curraghtarsna Sammy and sold for €4,000.