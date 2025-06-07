With a whopping prize fund of €41,620, the ABP Irish Angus bull calf championships in Iverk Show attracts some of the most promising young Irish Angus bull calves in the country every year.

For many Irish Angus breeders, it is the highlight of the showing year, which up until now, involved qualifiers at numerous other shows around the country.

Last year's calf championships in Iverk Show saw more than 60 pedigree Irish Angus bull calves battle it out across three classes.

This year, the Irish Angus Cattle Society will not be sponsoring the event.

In a text message circulated to members recently, the society stated that it would not be sponsoring any classes in Iverk Show, which will take place on Saturday 23 August.

The society also informed members via text message that it will be hosting an Irish Angus bull calf championship in Moate Show on Sunday 24 August.