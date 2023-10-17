Seamus Neary, John Meeney, Sean Kilkenny and Brian Murphy with the junior female champion, Troyswood Wilma, at the Irish Angus Cattle Society YDP national calf show. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Angus Cattle Society held its youth development programme (YDP) national calf show on Sunday 15 October at GVM Mart, Tullamore, Co Offaly, which was supported by exhibitors from all over the country.

This year’s event was sponsored by FBD Insurance, Coney Island Genetics, Greenvale Animal Feeds, Bull Bank, Dovea Genetics and Bova AI.

The day’s events kicked off with the prestigious YDP classes, which saw four classes take place based on the different age groups. These classes were judged by YDP member Adrian Dockery of the Towra Angus herd.

John Barlow, John Meeney, Sean Kilkenny and Cillian Barlow with the senior male champion, Gortavoher Venice, at the Irish Angus Cattle Society YDP national calf show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Jacinta and Bernard Kerins, with John Meeney and Sean Kilkenny, with the junior male champion at the Irish Angus Cattle Society YDP national calf show. \Shanon Kinahan

YDP results

Kicking off the YDP classes was the under-10 age group which had three entries on the day.

In first place was Aoibhinn McCawley from Dowra, Co Leitrim, in second place was Aoibhinn’s brother Seosamh McCawley, and in third place was Dearbhla O’Brien from Myshall, Co Carlow.

In the under-13 age group, first place went to Cariosa Frost from Cratloe, Co Clare, second place was awarded to Orlaith Carroll from Clara, Co Kilkenny, and in third place was Roisín Flanagan from Meelick, Co Clare.

In the under-16 age category, it was Matthew Ryan from Ballyhooly, Co Cork, who took the plaudits and he was followed by Katie Flanagan from Elphin, Co Roscommon, in second place.

In the final YDP class of the day which was open to competitors under 18 years, Adrian Dockery selected Joshua Cronin from Strokestown, Co Roscommon, as his first prizewinner.

John Meeney, Sean Kilkenny and Niall Regan with the senior female champion, Dillon Vancouver, at the Irish Angus Cattle Society YDP national calf show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Colin Duffy, Sean Kilkenny, Joshua Cronin winner of the under 18 YDP class, judge Adrian Dockery and Jim Dockery at the YDP National Calf Show. \Tricia Kennedy

Fiona Mulligan from Dromod, Co Leitrim, finished in second place and Cillian Barlow from Aherlow, Co Tipperary, scooped the third-place rosette.

Calf classes

The calf classes were led off by the senior bulls, followed by the junior bulls, senior heifers and junior heifers which were judged by John Meeney.

Senior male championship

After a busy day for exhibitors who showed in 15 calf classes, the first of the championships got under way with the senior bulls.

The senior male champion at the 2023 Irish Angus Cattle Society national calf show was John Barlow and family from Aherlow, Co Tipperary, with their September-born bull, Gortavoher Venice, sired by Clooncarne Pellet.

Colin Duffy, Sean Kilkenny, Matthew Ryan winner of the under 16 YDP class, judge Adrian Dockery and Jim Dockery at the YDP National Calf Show. \Tricia Kennedy

Venice is no stranger to the show ring having previously picked up many prizes throughout the summer show season for the Barlow family. He previously stood victorious in the class open to bulls born from 1 August to 30 September 2022.

The reserve senior male champion on the day marched on from the second senior male class, which was open to bulls born from 1 October to 30 November 2022.

Carrowboy Vinny, a November 2022-born bull sired by Drumcrow Reeko from the herd of Alan Gibbons from Strokestown, Co Roscommon, was the bull to catch the judge’s eye in this class before he was selected as the reserve senior male champion.

Sean Kilkenny, Colin Duffy, Cariosa Frost winner of the under 13 YDP class, judge Adrian Dockery and Jim Dockery at the YDP National Calf Show. \Tricia Kennedy

Junior male championship

Fresh off the back of last week’s success, Kerins Warrior returned to the show ring to scoop yet another junior male championship at the national calf show on Sunday.

The March 2023-born bull from the herd of Bernard and Jacinta Kerins from Ballymote, Co Sligo, is sired by Penguin Henry M503 and found success earlier in the day in the class open to bulls born from 1 March to 15 April 2023.

The reserve junior championship title was awarded to Gráinne and Michael Horan from Ballina, Co Mayo, with their February 2023-born bull, Coolcran Wallace. The Laheens Tasty son found his way to the championship lineup after previously finding success in the class open to bulls born between 16 January and 28 February 2023.

Senior females

There were plenty of tough calls to be made on the day in the female classes before it was time to judge the senior and junior female championships, respectively.

Scooping the senior female championship at the 2023 Irish Angus Cattle Society national calf show was the father-and-son duo, Brendan and Niall Regan from Castlerea, Co Roscommon, with their September 2022-born heifer, Dillon Vancouver.

Colin Duffy, Andrian Dockery, Jim dockery and Sean Kilkenny with Aoibhinn McCawley, winner of the under 10 YDP class at the YDP National Calf Show. \Tricia Kennedy

Sired by Lavally Prince, this stylish heifer marched on from winning the 1 August to 30 September 2022-born heifer class as she continued her winning streak from the summer show season.

Following closely behind and securing the reserve senior female championship was Alan Gibbons from Strokestown, Co Roscommon, with his December 2022-born heifer, Carrowboy Vida.

Vida is a daughter of Rawburn Boss Hogg and won the 1 December to 15 January-born heifer class and also gave the Gibbons family an enjoyable summer on the show circuit.

Junior female

In the junior female championship, the plaudits were awarded to Troyswood, Co Kilkenny breeder, Seamus Neary.

Seamus exhibited a March 2023-born heifer sired by Fordel Lockdown, Troyswood Wilma. The young heifer came up trumps in the 1 March to 15 April 2023-born heifer class.

Scooping the final championship title of the day, the reserve junior championship title at Sunday’s calf show was awarded to Woodbrook Willow 408 from the herd of John Boyd Jr, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon.

The January 2023-born heifer was sired by HW Ferghal and found victory after she won the 16 January to 28 February-born heifer class.