A new campaign between the Irish Holstein Friesian Association and Cows.ie is hoping to benefit Irish dairy farmers.

This new campaign highlights the benefits of using Holstein Friesian sexed semen and pedigree stock bulls to ensure high-quality breeding outcomes.

The programme also establishes an innovative farmer-partnership model to guarantee a market for pedigree heifer calves in 2026.

The key objectives of the programme are to promote the use of sexed semen and pedigree stock bulls; encourage dairy stock breeders to breed quality pedigree Holstein Friesian heifer calves; ensure high fertility rates and maximise genetic potential in herds, as well as creating a guaranteed market for pedigree calves.

Campaign details

Through Cows.ie, farmers will have the opportunity to secure contracts guaranteeing the purchase of pedigree heifers directly from their farms in 2026.

Purchase agreements will be based on pre-agreed weight and age parameters, providing farmers with a stable and predictable income stream.

The biggest shipment of dairy replacements ever to leave Ireland went to north Africa with cows.ie in January this year.

Cows.ie aims to collaborate with farmers who adopt Holstein Friesian sexed semen or pedigree stock bulls.

Farmers will enter a formal contract prior to the breeding season ensuring that pedigree heifers are purchased directly by Cows.ie in 2026.

The purchase price will be guaranteed based on a minimum number of heifer calves, weight and age, removing uncertainties around market demand.

Support for breeders

The IHFA will provide breeders with access to detailed resources on the benefits of sexed semen and pedigree bulls.

Guidance will be offered to ensure the health and productivity of herds, including breeding tips, management practices and genetic improvement insights.

This campaign underlines the commitment of both the IHFA and Cows.ie to enhancing the quality of dairy stock in Ireland.

By encouraging the use of high-quality genetics and fostering sustainable farming practices, the initiative seeks to strengthen Ireland’s position as a leader in dairy production.

Benefits to farmers

The programme aims to secure sale contracts, eliminating the risks of fluctuating market prices.

Purchase prices based on weight and age ensure clarity and financial stability for farmers.

It will also give breeders access to premium-quality Holstein Friesian genetics enhancing herd productivity and profitability.

Dairy farmers interested in joining this groundbreaking programme are encouraged to get in touch with the IHFA or Cows.ie to learn more. Early adopters will benefit from priority contract opportunities and expert support to optimise their breeding strategies.