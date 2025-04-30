Young Shepherd/Shepherdess Competition launch in association with the ISA, Irish Farmers Journal and FBD at Tullamore mart. Pictured from l - r is Emer O'Byrne FBD, Dan O'Connell ISA, Rachel Gallagher IFJ, and Freda Kinnarney ISA. \ Philip Doyle

Young Stockperson competition launch in association with the ISA, Irish Farmers Journal and FBD at Tullamore mart. Pictured from l - r is Pat Gilligan FBD, Dan O'Connell ISA, Raymond Dockery handler, Nevan Mc Kiernan IFJ, and Freda Kinnarney ISA. \ Philip Doyle

In 2021, the Irish Shows Association (ISA) along with FBD Insurance and the Irish Farmers Journal launched the All-Ireland young stockperson competition. Since then, the competition has gone from strength to strength, with a captivating final in Tullow show last year.

This year, the three have teamed up once again to launch the 2025 All-Ireland young stock person competition with a prize fund of over €6,000 up for grabs.

The final of this year’s competition will take place at Ballinrobe Show on Sunday 7 September.

In order to get to the final, participants will firstly need to qualify at one of a number of qualifiers taking place at local shows throughout the summer.

Like last year, the competition will be broken into three different age categories, 8 to 12-year-olds, 13 to 17-year-olds and 18 to 25-year-olds.

The participants will be judged based on their ability to handle and present an animal to its best potential in the show ring, general knowledge of the animal, stock judging and personal presentation.

A total of 13 participants will qualify in each category for the final in Ballinrobe Show. Here, a more intense judging process will take place.

Young Shepherd/Shepherdess

The ISA, FBD Insurance and the Irish Farmers Journal have also partnered up to launch a new young shephered/shepherdess competition for 2025.

This competition will follow a similar format to the young stock person competition, with a prize fund of over €6,000.

Participants must qualify at one of a number of shows being held across the country, with the final taking place at Roscommon show on Saturday 16 August.

This competition will be broken into three different age categories, eight to 11-year-olds, 12 to 16-year-olds and 17 to 22-year-olds.

Once again, participants will be judged on their ability to present and show a lamb to its best potential in the show ring, their general knowledge about the sheep, stock judging and personal presentation. For full details on both competitions check out www.irishshows.org and www.irishfarmersjournal.ie.