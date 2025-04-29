It’s been reported as the first-ever single vendor £1 million sale. Jalex livestock served up a jaw-dropping sale of pedigree and commercial cattle last Friday, with an average price of £14,000 (€16,476) for five pedigree Limousin calves.

Advertised as the Royal Flush, these five Limousin calves are full siblings, the result of a flush between Huntershall Nutcracker and the prolific dam, Brockhurst Oriana.

New homes

Just 11 months old, all five calves attracted phenomenal interest, with a top price of 20,000gns (€24,714) for Jalex Voila ET. Securing this stunning young heifer was Drumroy Enterprises Ltd from Newry in Co Down.

Next to her, at 15,000gns (€18,535), was Jalex Virile ET, the tremendous bull calf that was reserve overall champion at the Northern Ireland calf show in March. A full brother to the 35,000gns Jalex Transform, he was snapped up by Messrs Fowlie, Alford, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Jalex Vabulous ET then went under the hammer at 14,000gns (€17,300), selling to Messrs Killen from Downpatrick, Co Down.

Ten breeding bulls including five Limousin and three hybrids also exchanged hands for an average of £5,140 (€6,049).

Approximately 200 cattle traded on the night, with a top price of 11,500gns (€14,210) in the commercial section for the Belgian Blue-cross heifer, Top Trump. Born in July 2021, this daughter of An De Beauffaux sold in-calf to the Grove Farm P381.