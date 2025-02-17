The Farmers Mart February timed auction of working sheepdogs saw a strong entry of 152 working sheepdogs and pups. Demand was high for all categories of dogs with an overall clearance rate of 81% and an overall sale average of £3,159 (€3,798) was achieved.

The sale was topped by Jazz from Kevin Evans, Brecon. The quality nine-month-old bitch was sired by Dick. She sold for an impressive sum of £16,200 (€19,472) and is heading to her new home in Norfolk.

Fully-trained sheepdogs

A top price of £15,200 (€18,264) was achieved in the fully-trained section for Aran Meg by D Jenkins, Tynygraig, Ceredigion. Aran Meg was picked up by a Norwegian buyer.

Top priced dog Jazz that sold for £16,200. / SMH Photography

The next highest price in the fully-trained section was achieved by O Jenkins, Cilhaul, Trefeglwys with a quality working farm bitch Cilhaul Bonnie. Bonnie sold for £12,200 (€14,666) and will be heading north to her new home in Kelso.

There were over 20 dogs in the fully-trained section that sold for over £5,000 (€6,009). The section achieved an overall average of £4,298 (€5,165).

Partly-trained sheepdogs

Topping the partly-trained section, was a top-quality 11-month-old dog called Mac from Irish man Michael Healy. Mac sold for £15,100 (€18,149) and he will remain in Ireland with his new owner. Another highlight in the partly-trained section was Cefneithin Tess, from top working dog producers, S C Jones, Corwen. Tess was sired by Llanfarian Mirk and sold for £9,000 (€10,817) to a Cumbrian buyer. Michael Healy sold his second entry Spot for £7,000. Spot will be heading across the water to a new home in Shetland.

The partly-trained section achieved an average of £2,836 (€3,407).

Top-priced pups

Topping the pup section was Whiteley Jet from Kevin Evans, Brecon. Jet was a quality six-month-old daughter of Dick and she sold for £2,750 (€3,304). Another highlight of the pup section was Brondrefawr Meg, from well-known sheepdog breeder J Jones, Brondrefawr. Meg sold for £2,500 (€3,003) and found her new home in North Yorkshire.

The strong entry of pups achieved an average of £1,685 (€2,024).