Dáire Markham of Vet Embryos Ireland in Co Roscommon has established an online sale of elite Charolais genetics, The Keys to Success – Charolais Edition timed sale which was held online via Mid Tipp Mart Thurles from 8 March until 11 March.

The contents of the sale were nothing short of exceptional, both in terms of the genetics on offer and how they were offered.

The Keys to Success Charolais Edition sale consisted of 12 lots. Six of the 12 lots comprised of a recipient, carrying an embryo pregnancy, confirmed via ultrasound at 60 days. Also on offer were six lots of embryos, which were eligible for NI, UK and EU export.

Topping the auction at €3,000 was a recipient carrying a Goldstar Shirley Temple ET-cross Neptune embryo.

Goldstar Panacotta

Dáire Markham purchased Shirley Temple at the Goldstar Production sale last year. Shirley Temple was bred from the renowned Goldstar Panacotta, who was reserve senior champion at Tullamore Show in 2022, placing second to her stablemate Goldstar Pepite from the Ryan family from Co Tipperary.

This classy female is herself sired by Ballym Mylove and has been flushed to the Paris champion, Neptune, who is arguably one of the most popular Charolais sires doing the rounds at the moment.

A second recipient carrying another Goldstar Shirley Temple and Neptune embryo was also up for grabs as part of the timed auction. The second recipient sold for €2,900.

Also selling for €3,000 was a recipient carrying an embryo off Derrygiff Lix and once again by Neptune.

Rare opportunity

Derrygiff Liz was aquired by Dáire from Ken Brady from Co Fermanagh. Liz was sired by Burradon Talisman from Ashleigh Chelsea and she is a direct daughter of Ashley Pearl. This was a rare opportunity to purchase genetics from the Ashley Pearl line and it is no doubt the purchasers will be looking forward to seeing the progeny on the ground.

Derrygiff Liz was to strike twice more in the Keys to Success Charolais Edition, when two more recipients carrying her embryos sold for €2,700 apiece.

This time offering embryos from a flush to the renowned Pirate, who has left his mark in pedigree and commercial herds all over the country.

Embryo lots

Goldstar bloodlines struck gold once again, when Dáire achieved €1,800 for two Goldstar Falkland-cross Goldstar Echo embryos. Echo has Texan Gie and CF52 breeding behind him and is himself proving to be a highly sought after sire.

Falkland has also proven herself to be not just a superb show cow, but also a show-stopping breeder, having consistently bred show winners and sale toppers over the past number of years.

Next best in the embryo lots was Ecrin Embryos, again bred from Goldstar Shirley Temple.

These embryos sold for €800 each.