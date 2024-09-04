Pictured at the launch of the 2024 National Dairy Show, Christy Doherty agri business manager at AXA, Denis Kiely National Dairy Show chairman, Ciara O’Mahony IHFA, Laurence Feeney IHFA CEO, and Laura Helen IHFA, with Eedy Doorman Fame.

The launch of the AXA National Dairy Show took place recently at Eedy Holsteins, Clonakilty, home to the 2023 National Dairy Show supreme champion, Eedy Doorman Fame EX93, bred and owned by the Helen family.

Ireland's premier Dairy show is set to return for its 42nd edition in the familiar and picturesque setting of the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co Cork.

Since its inception in 1982, this iconic event has grown significantly, thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of the Cork Holstein Friesian Club committee.

The 2024 show promises to build on this rich legacy, offering an even more exciting and comprehensive experience for all attendees.

This year’s show will take place over two days, from the 11 - 12 of October, continuing the successful format introduced in 2022.

This year's show

The decision to extend the event over both days was met with overwhelming approval, as visitors and exhibitors alike praised the vibrant atmosphere and the impressive turnout. This year, the show is poised to once again attract large crowds, creating an electrifying environment throughout the venue.

As the premier gathering for the dairy industry, the AXA National Dairy Show is more than just a showcase of top-quality dairy cattle.

It also hosts Ireland’s largest specialised dairy trade exhibition, featuring leading exhibitors in fields such as AI, animal health, breeding, dairy agritech, milking equipment, robotics, livestock machinery, finance, dairy services, nutrition, soil and land management, and much more.

New for 2024 is the introduction of the calf village, an informative area dedicated to all aspects of calf rearing and husbandry. Visitors will find expert displays on nutrition, housing, and vaccination programs, making this a must-see for those invested in the future of dairy farming.

The AXA National Dairy Show is also a platform for the latest advancements in dairy technology and research, highlighted by the National Dairy Innovation Awards.

The place to be

The centerpiece of the event remains the prestigious dairy cattle competition, where the finest cattle in Ireland compete for top honors. Show Director Denis Kiely emphasizes the importance of the event: “If you want to stay ahead in the dairy industry, this is the place to be.”

Pictured at the launch of the 2024 National Dairy Show, Laurence Feeney IHFA CEO, Christy Doherty agri business manager at AXA, Jason Helen National Dairy Show committee, Denis Kiely National Dairy Show chairman, Tom McCarthy AXA Farm Insurance.

AXA Insurance is proud to continue its title sponsorship of the National Dairy Show for the third consecutive year.

Speaking at the launch, Christy Doherty, Agri-Business Manager for AXA Insurance, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to once again be the title sponsors of the AXA National Dairy Show. Last year’s event set the bar high in terms of dairy stock quality and showcased a remarkable diversity of innovation across the trade show. There’s no doubt this is the premier Dairy event of the year.”

This year, the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) is managing the trade show component, and Chief Executive Laurence Feeney has noted an unprecedented demand for trade stand space.

“We’ve always known that the National Dairy Show is an exceptional event, but the response this year has been extraordinary. It’s clear that this is the event everyone in the industry wants to be part of. It’s where business happens.”

For those interested in securing a trade stand or exploring sponsorship opportunities, please note that applications close on 25 September 2024.

Early inquiries are highly recommended to avoid disappointment. Please contact Ciara O’Mahony at comahony@ihfa.ie for further details.

The AXA National Dairy Show is shaping up to be an unmissable event in the 2024 dairy calendar. Don’t miss your chance to be part of it.