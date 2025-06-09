Leagh Too Hot to Handle, which sold for the highest price of 8,700gns (€9,135), pictured with (back row) Michael Taaffe and Padraig McElroy, (front row) Harry Beattie, Alexandra Beattie, John O'Connor, Lauren Fitzmaurice, Stephen Bourke, Tim Fitzmaurice, Matthew Flanagan, Melvin Masterson, Rachel Corley, Muireann Masterson, John Cunnane, Brian Taaffe and Richard Jones.

On Wednesday 4 June, Tim and Maureen Fitzmaurice from Ballyduff, Co Kerry, held a 60-year celebration sale of young stock at Carnaross Mart.

Organised in conjunction with consignors Lynbrook, Boroside and Cedarmore Holsteins, Taffee Auctions reported 39 lots sold for an average of 4,966gns (€5,214).

Top price of 8,700gns (€9,135) was paid for Leagh Too Hot to Handle, a five-month-old heifer calf sired by Dropbox.

This fantastic young heifer is from the four-time Global Cow of the Year family, Siemer's Haninas.

The family proved in high demand, with her sister making 8,200gns (€8,610) and another full sister trading at 7,600gns (€7,980).

The sale topper found a new home in Co Kerry, while the other two sisters headed to Counties Meath and Galway.

Other top prices

John and Bryan O'Connor received 8,000gns (€8,400) for Cedarmore Mogul Pammy, sired by Mogul and due to Sandy Valley Conway in September.

The O'Connors also received 7,300gns (€7,665) for Cedarmore Lambda May Alta, which is due to calve down in December. Both heifers sold to the same herd in Co Kildare.

Leagh Holsteins was next best at 7,200gns (€7,560) for a first choice of three female pregnancies sired by Ambrose, from the High Octane Babe EX96 family.

Melvin Masterson of Boroside Holsteins received 4, 600gns (€4,830) for Boroside Chief Fame from the famous show cow Clonpaddin Brokaw Fame EX93.

The Wexford-based herd also received 4,400gns (€4,620) for Boroside Lambda Magpie, an ET calf from the renowned Jasmine family.

It's been a successful few weeks for Leagh Holsteins, who were recently involved in the Absolute and Auchensala Spring Opportunity Sale in the UK on 17 May 2025, where they received 19,000gns (€19,950) for a first choice of three female pregnancies sired by Lambda from Kingsway Caught A Vibe VG87 (1 YR) (Max).

