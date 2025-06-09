On Wednesday 4 June, Tim and Maureen Fitzmaurice from Ballyduff, Co Kerry, held a 60-year celebration sale of young stock at Carnaross Mart.
Organised in conjunction with consignors Lynbrook, Boroside and Cedarmore Holsteins, Taffee Auctions reported 39 lots sold for an average of 4,966gns (€5,214).
Top price of 8,700gns (€9,135) was paid for Leagh Too Hot to Handle, a five-month-old heifer calf sired by Dropbox.
This fantastic young heifer is from the four-time Global Cow of the Year family, Siemer's Haninas.
The family proved in high demand, with her sister making 8,200gns (€8,610) and another full sister trading at 7,600gns (€7,980).
The sale topper found a new home in Co Kerry, while the other two sisters headed to Counties Meath and Galway.
Other top prices
John and Bryan O'Connor received 8,000gns (€8,400) for Cedarmore Mogul Pammy, sired by Mogul and due to Sandy Valley Conway in September.
The O'Connors also received 7,300gns (€7,665) for Cedarmore Lambda May Alta, which is due to calve down in December. Both heifers sold to the same herd in Co Kildare.
Leagh Holsteins was next best at 7,200gns (€7,560) for a first choice of three female pregnancies sired by Ambrose, from the High Octane Babe EX96 family.
Melvin Masterson of Boroside Holsteins received 4, 600gns (€4,830) for Boroside Chief Fame from the famous show cow Clonpaddin Brokaw Fame EX93.
The Wexford-based herd also received 4,400gns (€4,620) for Boroside Lambda Magpie, an ET calf from the renowned Jasmine family.
It's been a successful few weeks for Leagh Holsteins, who were recently involved in the Absolute and Auchensala Spring Opportunity Sale in the UK on 17 May 2025, where they received 19,000gns (€19,950) for a first choice of three female pregnancies sired by Lambda from Kingsway Caught A Vibe VG87 (1 YR) (Max).
Read all about the sale in this week's Irish Farmers Journal.
