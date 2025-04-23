Currycramp Viniscus which sold for the highest price of €8,200, shown by Fiona and Tom Mulligan. \ Alfie Shaw

Trade for pedigree bulls has been strong this year, with some questioning if the number of pedigree animals being offered at sales is as plentiful as other years.

One society that will be feeling confident after its recent sale in Athenry Mart is the Limousin society, as buyers ran out of bulls, producing a roaring trade in the west. Auctioneer George Candler reported a full clearance of 22 bulls and an average sale price of €6,059, up over €100 on the previous record average at a Limousin Society sale.

Prices peaked at €8,200 for Currycramp Viniscus exhibited by Tom Mulligan and family from Dromod in Co Leitrim.

Ringside buyers were extremely active, as were those online, with bulls finding new homes all over the country and two heading to Northern Ireland.

Gigginstown

It was a similar story at Michael O’Leary’s annual on-farm sale of Angus cattle at Gigginstown House, Co Westmeath, on Saturday 19 April.

Ringside space was at a minimum, as buyers tried hard to secure some of the top-class bulls and heifers on offer. Following the sale, farm manager Joe O’Mahoney confirmed over 10,000 buyers had registered to bid online through the MartEye platform.

A full clearance was achieved for the 22 bulls on offer, ranging in price from €3,800 to €7,750 and averaging €5,475.

The 20 heifers presented for sale averaged €4,660 and ranged in price from €3,500 to €6,800.