Ballyline Vin, overall champion, which sold for the highest price of €10,400, shown by PJ Smith. \ Alfie Shaw

Trade for Limousin bulls finished just as it started this spring at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society's final spring of 2025 at Roscommon Mart.

All year, the society has enjoyed fantastic prices at its sales, producing record averages and clearances.

On Saturday 24 May, the society produced another ripping trade, as 32 out of the 33 bulls on offer traded for an average of €5,734.

Auctioneer George Candler was kept on his toes all day, as he reported 11 bulls selling at €6,000 or more.

Ballyline magic

It proved to be a magical day for Bertie Mannion and his Ballyline herd based in Co Roscommon, as he received €22,400 for his three bulls.

Mannion also picked up the champion and reserve champion titles in the pre-sale show under judge Kieran Flatley. This follows on from Bertie's success at the society's previous sale in Roscrea, where he claimed the overall champion title with Ballyline Van.

Furthermore, this is the third year in a row that the Ballyline herd has won the champion title at the society's May sale in Roscommon, a magnificent achievement for any herd.

Leading the Roscommon man's charge on Saturday was the overall champion Ballyline Vin at €10,400. Born in January 2024, Vin is a son of Plumtree Fantastic and Ballyline Jo, a daughter of Gleannari Everest.

Not only did Vin have the ribbons, he also had the stars, displaying a massive set of indexes across all traits. Add in two copies of the F94L gene and the champion was an irresistible package for a buyer from Northern Ireland.

He was quickly followed by his stablemate and the reserve overall champion Ballyline Valdimir, which sold for €7,000.

Like the champion, he is a son of Plumtree Fantastic and carries Castleview Gazelle and Glennari Everest in his mother's line. After some lively bidding, Valdimir was purchased by a Westmeath-based buyer.

Capping off a tremendous day for the Ballyline herd was Ballyline Vando, which went under the hammer at €5,000. Another son of Plumtree Fantastic, this single carrier of the F94L and Q204X genes was the pick of a Westmeath-based herd.

Corroy Uki ET, which sold for €7,700, shown by Fergal Flanagan with Declan Filan. \ Alfie Shaw

Two bulls traded at €7,700, the first coming in the form of the first-prizewinning Ampertaine Commander son Corroy Uki ET.

Bred by Declan Filan from Co Roscommon, this November 2023-born bull is out of the Wilodge Vantastic cow Elite Kasia ET.

Carrying two copies of the Q204X gene and a four-star terminal index of €131, he was the choice lot of a Fermanagh-based farmer.

Also going through the ring at €7,700 was the 14-month-old Baileys Viking exhibited by Co Meath breeder Tom Bailey.

Viking is a Tomschoice Lexicon son out of Baileys Sweetie ET, a daughter of Ampertaine Gigolo and the renowned Baileys Iceprincess.

Having placed second in his class, this double F94L carrier cataloged with a five-star terminal index of €157, as well as below-average calving figures and was secured by a Roscommon-based herd.

Baileys Viking, which sold for €7,700, shown by Karl and Oisin Connell. \ Alfie Shaw

Selling for €7,400 was one of the youngest lots on the day Liverpool Vernon, from the Boyle-based herd of Kevin Graham.

Sired by Fuschia, Vernon goes back to the Plumtree Fantastic-bred dam Liverpool Sharon.

As well as picking up a third-prize ticket in the pre-sale show, he also offered a fabulous set of figures and was acquired by a Wicklow suckler farmer.

Foxhillfarm Jasper son

Clonbonny Underwriter was next best at €7,200 for Co Westmeath breeders Tony and Darren Hartnett. A first-prizewinner in his class, this Foxhillfarm Jasper son is out of Clonbonny Magic, an Ampertaine Commander daughter.

Again, stars were plentiful, with a carcase weight figure of +33kg and a whopping terminal index of €165. Underwriter will now reside on a farm in Co Louth.

Declan Filan was back in the spotlight once again when he achieved €7,000 for Corroy Uber ET, a full brother to Uki, who sold for €7,700.

A double carrier of the F94L gene and a second-prizewinner in his class, he caught the eye of a suckler farmer from Co Louth.

