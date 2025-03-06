The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has released the catalogue for its premier sale in Roscrea Mart with the ICBF Euro-star indices included.

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has released the catalogue for its upcoming premier sale in Roscrea Mart on 22 March 2025.

It includes the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) Euro-star indices for 61 out of the 64 cattle entered for the sale.

The decision to include the indices came after a survey was conducted by the society with the sellers exhibiting at the sale.

Just two breeders have opted not to have the Euro-star indices for their animals included in the sale catalogue.

The catalogue for the sale can be viewed at www.irishlimousin.com.

This comes just a few days after the beef stakeholders forum meeting in Portlaoise was postponed by the ICBF, as the Pedigree Cattle Breeder's Council confirmed it would not be attending.