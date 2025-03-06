The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has released the catalogue for its upcoming premier sale in Roscrea Mart on 22 March 2025.
It includes the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) Euro-star indices for 61 out of the 64 cattle entered for the sale.
The decision to include the indices came after a survey was conducted by the society with the sellers exhibiting at the sale.
Just two breeders have opted not to have the Euro-star indices for their animals included in the sale catalogue.
The catalogue for the sale can be viewed at www.irishlimousin.com.
This comes just a few days after the beef stakeholders forum meeting in Portlaoise was postponed by the ICBF, as the Pedigree Cattle Breeder's Council confirmed it would not be attending.
SHARING OPTIONS: