The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has decided to withdraw the Euro-star indices from all animals registered in its herd book.

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society is the latest cattle breed society to row in against the current Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) Euro-star indices.

At a recent council meeting of the society, it was decided to remove the genetic evaluations of all animals registered in their herd book.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, the society stated: "Due to the fact that we are now living with the consequences of the decisions taken in relation to the evaluations by the ICBF board, the technical advisory group (TAG), informed by the Teagasc beef economic model that was signed off without consulting or considering the implications for our breeders, we as a society will be requesting [the] ICBF to remove the genetic evaluation of all registered animals in our herd book.

"We have decided upon this stance in the best interests of our breeders whose livelihoods are at stake."

This is without doubt the biggest move by any cattle breed society yet and will come as a massive blow to the ICBF.